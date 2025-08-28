VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor leadership led more than 1,500 members and supporters as they rallied at the union's Constitutional Convention in downtown Vancouver to stand up for Canadian workers.

"We are going to do whatever it takes to protect Canadian jobs from destruction from Donald Trump," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor rallies to protect Canadian jobs and fight for a sustainable economy (CNW Group/Unifor)

"He wants to steal our jobs, to take our critical resources and undermine our democracy and our very sovereignty and he still sees us as the 51st state. This is the fight of our lives. And I want to be very clear – Trump will not win."

Rally speakers called for action to safeguard industries threatened by ongoing tariffs from the Trump administration, and to fight for a vision where Canada can steer and protect its economic future.

Chanting "Protect Canadian jobs," the delegates gathered outside the Vancouver Convention Centre to demand the federal government stop backpedaling on retaliatory tariffs on the United States and that all levels of government do everything in their power to defend Canada's workers.

The impacts are already being felt across the country, with thousands of Unifor members facing layoffs. These tariffs put jobs at risk in every sector and every industry. This is a fight for every Canadian worker.

"We will never accept Trump, with his mania and authoritarianism, to kill our country. It's up to workers again to save our country and to fight, with our sweat, tears and blood," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

Mark Hancock, Canadian Union of Public Employees National President, offered his full support to Unifor during this trade war.

"Even though we're primarily private sector, there is no doubt that every step of the way, when you take on that President Trump, when you take on tariffs, when you stand up for Canadian jobs, we will be standing side-by-side with you," he said.

At the rally, Unifor Auto Council Chair John D'Agnolo reminded President Trump that 2025 is the 60th anniversary of the Auto Pact both countries shared – for every vehicle bought in Canada, automakers had to build one in Canada, and that rich history cannot be severed overnight.

Unifor Forestry Council Chair Stéphane Lefebvre said there are 200,000 forestry workers across the country, whose union jobs support hundreds of thousands of other jobs and keeps communities thriving. But the industry requires vision and strategy from all governments to lead it.

For more information on Unifor's Protect Canadian Jobs visit protectjobs.ca.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

