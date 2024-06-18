Unifor members ratify new contract with Taseko, ending strike at Gibraltar mine

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Significant wage increases and equity measures are key features of a three-year collective agreement ratified this evening by Unifor Local 3018.

"Unifor members in Williams Lake have successfully negotiated a collective agreement that reflects their important contribution to the success of Taseko," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The bargaining committee showed great leadership in demanding new equity practices. The members' solid support for their committee during this 18-day strike was critical to being successful."

The contract increases wages 13% over three years. It introduces a Women's Advocate in the workplace to champion equity and recognizes the federal labour code's leave for Indigenous practices. Local 3018 was also successful at adding clarity and fairness to the drug testing incident procedure as well as additional transparency during the discipline process.

"Gibraltar mine is an economic powerhouse in the region, and the community will realize benefits from this collective agreement for years to come," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

Taseko owns and operates the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine. It is the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada and the largest employer in the Cariboo region.

Local 3018 represents 550 workers at the copper mine north of Williams Lake in British Columbia.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

