Unifor long-term care workers to rally outside Minister Adams' constituency office to demand an end to bargaining delays

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Long-term care unions will rally outside Nova Scotia Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams' constituency office calling on the Houston government to deliver a financial mandate required for collective bargaining to begin.

This protest comes two years after the workers' last contract expired.

Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray stands with a group of Unifor members holding flags at a rally to support long-term care workers in Nova Scotia. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Long-term care workers were hailed as heroes by this very government a few short years ago but now face the disrespect of being sidelined and ignored by Premier Houston and his supermajority government," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "No more delays, no more excuses--we need to see action from Minister Adams and Premier Houston."

WHERE: Hon. Barbara Adams' Constituency Office, 1488 Main Road, Eastern Passage WHEN: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 1:30 p.m. WHO: Jennifer Murray, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director

Alan Linkletter, CUPE NS President

Jennifer Benoit, Nova Scotia Health Coalition Coordinator

Paul Wozney, MLA for Sackville-Cobequid

Long-term care workers and other union members & supporters

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative, Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] or 902-717-7491.