UNIFOR LOCAL 112 AND 673 RATIFY NEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT WITH MDA SPACE

BRAMPTON, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is pleased to announce that we have ratified a collective agreement with members of Unifor locals 112 and 673 associated with the company's operations in Brampton, Ontario. The significant monetary terms of the three-year agreement are as follows:

Wage increases:

- Year 1: 2.5%

- Year 2: 3.5%

- Year 3: 3.0%

Based on the expiration date of the previous agreement, as of October 2023, and the retroactive dues that were agreed upon by the company, the effective Year 1 wage increases are 3.67%.

Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) will be rolled into year 1 wages at $0.80 per hour, and reset to $0.00 effective October 2023. For the duration of the agreement, Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) payments will be adjusted quarterly, up to a maximum of $0.80 per hour.

These terms are comparable and in line with collective agreements recently ratified by members of SSESA and SPATEA Employee Associations.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

X: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]