Unifor holds Protect Canadian Jobs rally at its Constitutional Convention in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor will rally tomorrow as more than a thousand attendees at the union's Constitution Convention unite to 'Protect Canadian Jobs.'

The union is committed to fighting back against the damaging effects of Trump's trade war— including unjust tariffs on Canada's steel, aluminium, softwood lumber and auto sectors.

"This is a rally cry for every Canadian worker. Let us be clear: No deal is better than a bad deal when it comes to tariffs," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Join us as we stand together to protect Canadian jobs!

What: Protect Canadian Jobs rally

Who: Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

CUPE National President Mark Hancock.

When: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12 p.m., Pacific Standard Time.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building, 1055 Canada Pl. (near the Digital Orca sculpture), Vancouver, BC, V6C 0C3.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews, please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.