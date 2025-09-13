Unifor First Student bus members in Windsor ratify new three-year deal

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members at First Student Canada in Windsor ratified a new three-year agreement today, Sept. 13, 2025, with their school bus employer, that includes a 13% wage increase over the life of the contract.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee for their tenaciousness when it came to getting a fair collective agreement for our members," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The agreement provides an 8% wage increase in the first year of the agreement, 2% in the second year and 3% in the third year, as well as other monetary and non-monetary improvements, including establishing a Defined Contribution pension plan for Skilled Trades and increases to premium pay for special education and wheelchair drivers. Driver trainers will also paid a premium in the new contact.

The contract will expire Aug. 31, 2028.

Unifor Local 195 represents 140 First Student bus drivers in Windsor. The drivers in this unit drive for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, Greater Essex County District School Board, and Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence.

First Student Bus in Windsor transports about 7,000 students to school each day.

"This contract is not only for our members, but benefits the community," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "Having bus drivers be compensated and recognized for their hard work and professionalism shows respect for our members, as they continue to show up dedicated for students."

Unifor represents 20,000 members across the road transportation sector, with over 2,000 school bus drivers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.



