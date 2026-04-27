Unifor calls on governments to act after Interfor announces wind down of Nairn Centre sawmill

NAIRN CENTRE, ON, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling for urgent, coordinated action from all levels of government following Interfor's announcement that it is indefinitely curtailing operations at its Nairn Centre sawmill.

"Every week brings another closure, another community in crisis," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Workers in Nairn Centre are paying the price for a trade war they didn't start. Canada needs a real industrial strategy for forestry before we lose any more jobs."

Interfor also announced it will idle its Gogama sawmill. The two new closures follow the shut down of Interfor's Ear Falls sawmill in October, affecting 160 Unifor members. Unfair U.S. tariffs are believed to be the primary driver of the closures.

Payne currently sits on the federal government's Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force, which is mandated to chart a path to restructure and modernize Canada's forest sector. The Task Force is expected to deliver recommendations to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources this spring. Unifor is also advocating for softwood lumber to be included in the next Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) deal.

"When this mill goes down, it isn't just a paycheque that disappears, it's the heart of the community's economy," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "Northern Ontario is bleeding good forestry jobs. The provincial government must stand up for these communities and fight for forestry jobs."

Unifor Local 31-X represents 130 members at the Nairn Centre sawmill.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell)