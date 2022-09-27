TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - In light of the changes the Canadian government announced yesterday – on Sept. 26, 2022 – to drop all COVID-19 travel requirements beginning Oct. 1, 2022, Unifor is calling for ongoing and vigilant attention to the health, safety and respect of workers in that industry.

"Public health guidance has protected many workers since the start of the pandemic, and guidance has changed based on the various stages," said Unifor's National President Lana Payne.

Unifor calls for safety and respect for workers as government drops COVID travel restrictions. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"However, we still believe that the safety and respect of airline workers must be front of mind. Workers in the industry felt sustained pressure during the pandemic and faced disgraceful harassment and abuse in recent months as restrictions began to lift."

Among the measures the Public Health Agency of Canada announced it was removing include submitting information on the ArriveCan app, providing proof of vaccination, undergoing testing before or after boarding a plane and wearing masks on planes and trains. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-canada-to-drop-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-for-entering-country-on/

"Unifor members have faced abuse and harassment over flight cancellations, delays and lost luggage," said Leslie Dias, Unifor's Director of Airlines.

"Policing the mask mandate was difficult at times, with it being an additional source of conflict in an already difficult and stressful work environment. We want all airlines workers to feel respected and safe on the job."

Unifor represents 16,000 members across Canada in the aviation sector.

