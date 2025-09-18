DUNCAN, BC, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - After more than seven long months of rallies and standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the picket line, Unifor is beginning the return-to-work process with Transdev after the two sides agreed to abide by the provincial mediator's upcoming recommendations, ending the strike today.

"We thank our members for standing up for what they believed in and fighting for fairness for transit drivers across the system," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor and Transdev agree to comply with the province’s Special Mediator recommendations, ending seven-month transit strike (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor members at Transdev are being recalled immediately to begin the return-to-work plan, prior to the release of recommendations by provincially appointed mediator Vince Ready, which are expected in the coming weeks.

However, it will take some time to get the buses, which have been sitting idle for months, back to being road-ready and ensure they are mechanically sound. BC Transit will determine when bus service resumes.

Transdev transit workers went on strike on Feb. 8, 2025, due to issues like wage parity with other B.C. transit employees.

On Sept. 16, Unifor members from Local 114 – which represents Transdev transit operators, cleaners and mechanics in Cowichan Valley B.C. and Local 333-BC, which represents HandyDART accessible transit operators – voted 92% to follow the recommendations from Ready.

"The cycle of these transit strikes has to stop," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "We have to continue to work with the B.C. government and BC Transit to address issues that lead to these disputes."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

