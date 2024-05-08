UniFirst to Support Charity Auction Benefiting National Guard Relief Foundation Coinciding with NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, and partner of Hendrick Motorsports, is supporting the Chase Elliott Foundation's charitable auction of the autographed racing gloves 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will wear during NASCAR's Official Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway.

"At UniFirst, we serve the people who do the hard work and aim to make meaningful differences in our communities." Post this NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott sporting his autographed skeleton gloves that The Chase Elliott Foundation will auction off to benefit the National Guard Relief Foundation. UniFirst is matching proceeds from the auction dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000.

During this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race, Elliott will drive a special throwback No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 2014 DAYTONA 500 victory. To complete the look, Elliott will sport a special uniform, which includes the iconic skeleton gloves that the NASCAR Hall of Famer was known for wearing when behind the wheel of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 National Guard Chevrolet. Elliott's gloves will be available through a charity auction on the NASCAR Foundation's eBay Account, starting on Thursday, May 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

Fans can seize this rare opportunity to own a symbol of racing glory while supporting a noble cause. All proceeds raised during the auction will be donated to the National Guard Relief Foundation. UniFirst will be matching the donations raised dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000.

"At UniFirst we serve the people who do the hard work and aim to make meaningful differences in our communities. Partnering with Hendrick Motorsports and the Chase Elliott Foundation for this charity auction allows us to support a worthy cause, The National Guard Relief Foundation, while celebrating a monumental moment in racing history," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We're incredibly excited to see the impact made by the money that will be raised."

The throwback scheme, which Hendrick Motorsports and UniFirst partnered up on, draws inspiration from Earnhardt Jr.'s original National Guard Chevrolet he drove to his DAYTONA 500 win a decade ago. The livery serves as a testament to his enduring legacy and the indelible mark he continues to leave on the sport. This special red, white, blue and gold scheme was unveiled in March and has since captivated both long-standing and new racing fans alike.

"Dale has had a major impact on my career. Not only did I drive for him in the Xfinity Series, but we were also teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, so this No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet is one I'm really looking forward to getting on the track," said Elliott. "Racing at Darlington is always special, but this weekend will mean a little more as we tie in a cause that benefits others. I really appreciate everyone at UniFirst for stepping up to the plate to support our efforts through the auction."

Fans can see Elliott's commemorative throwback scheme during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway this Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. EDT, which will be televised on FS1.

Keep up with the excitement and for more information on the charity auction and the race, follow UniFirst on social media and at UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Chase Elliott Foundation

The Chase Elliott Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and financial assistance to well-qualified charitable organizations with an emphasis on helping others live healthier, happier lives. Chase Elliott is the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. Elliott is the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and was voted the NASCAR Cup Series' Most Popular Driver the last six seasons. Visit chaseelliott.com/foundation for more information.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (307) and laps led (more than 80,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram and X.

For further information: [email protected]