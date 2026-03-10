UniFirst takes home the gold at TRSA industry awards

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, received multiple honors from the Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA), including a Gold Award for Best Video. The awards were presented at the TRSA 16th Annual Legislative Conference Industry Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.

UniFirst earned multiple awards from TRSA for video excellence, service excellence, community service, and environmental stewardship.

The Best Video Award honors the UniFirst plant tour video, which provides an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at the company's uniform processing plant operations. The video highlights the dedication of its Team Partners and showcases the people, solutions, and service that define the "UniFirst Difference."

"The TRSA awards validate the hard work of our teams and affirm UniFirst's leadership in delivering exceptional service to our customers," said Asit Goel, Vice President of Marketing at UniFirst. "Each award reflects our mission, to serve the people who do the hard work, and celebrates our Team Partners who are the backbone of UniFirst's continued success. It's an honor to see our efforts recognized at this level."

The company also earned honors in three key areas: excellence in service, commitment to community, and environmental stewardship.

The Above & Beyond Service recognition was awarded for the Go Careers program, implemented at the Company's distribution and fulfillment center in Owensboro, KY. The career development program removes financial and scheduling barriers to help Team Partners earn associate degrees while working and advance their careers.

The Community Service award recognizes UniFirst's swift response to the 2025 Texas floods. The company provided over $67,000 in direct aid to affected Team Partners who live in that area and contributed to the Red Cross and local community funds. The award also celebrates the UniFirst Gives program, which encourages and supports companywide volunteerism among its 16,000 Team Partners across North America.

The Clean Green Innovation award celebrated UniFirst's electric vehicle (EV) program. The initiative reduced the company's CO2e emissions by more than 41,000 pounds in 2024 alone by replacing diesel vehicles with fully electric models and investing in responsible fleet infrastructure.

