UniFirst Returns to the Track at Richmond Raceway as Primary Sponsor of Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevy

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, will take center stage this weekend as the primary sponsor of 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 team under the lights at Richmond Raceway.

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy returns to the track for night racing at Richmond Raceway this Saturday night, August 15.

The action is scheduled for Saturday night, August 15, at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised live on USA Network. The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy will battle on one of NASCAR's most storied and demanding short tracks, sporting its signature bold green design and iconic U-Mark.

" Saturday night races are some of my favorites on the schedule. Racing under the lights and the excitement of the crowd just makes everything more electric," said Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy. "I'm looking forward to having UniFirst back on board this weekend. The last time they were on our Chevrolet, we were able to get them to victory lane. It'd be great to do it again."

David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst, expressed excitement for the team's performance heading into the race weekend. "We're proud to have the UniFirst colors on the No. 9 Chevy at Richmond," said Katz. "Chase and the entire Hendrick Motorsports team consistently demonstrate the kind of integrity, elite performance, and deep commitment that align perfectly with our brand. We're confident they'll put on a strong show for fans Saturday night."

Saturday's race at Richmond marks the third of five primary sponsorship appearances for the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The UniFirst No. 9 debuted earlier this spring at Darlington Raceway and Martinsville Speedway.

Following Richmond, the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy will hit the track for two crucial playoff races later this fall:

Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. ET, televised on USA Network.

Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 1 at 2 p.m. ET, televised on NBC.

The 2026 season marks UniFirst's seventh year as a proud sponsor of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team. As the Official Workwear Provider for Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst also supplies high-quality uniforms, workwear, and facility services to the team and its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) helps businesses of all sizes keep their workers safe, comfortable, and professional with work uniform and facility service solutions, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., the company manages specialized garment programs through its subsidiaries for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. Alongside partnerships with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, floorcare products, and restroom supplies at three company-owned facilities. Guided by a commitment to Always Deliver™ for its customers, Team Partners, and communities, UniFirst operates 270-plus service locations across North America, serves more than 300,000 customer locations, and outfits over 2 million workers daily with the support of 16,000-plus Team Partners. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram .

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories (322) and laps led (more than 86,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 42 different seasons, including an active streak of 41 in a row (1986-2026). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, and one in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series with newcomer Corey Day. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

Asit Goel, Vice President - Marketing, [email protected]