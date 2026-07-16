UniFirst Named to Selling Power Magazine's 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2026 List for 23 years in a row

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is proud to announce that it has been named to Selling Power's 60 Best Companies to Sell For list for the 23rd consecutive year.

Proud to be recognized on Selling Power’s "60 Best Companies to Sell For" list for the 23rd straight year! At UniFirst, we believe that when our sales professionals have the training and support, they need to succeed, everyone wins, especially our customers.

The annual list, published by Selling Power Magazine, recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional performance across five key areas: company overview, compensation and benefits, hiring and sales training, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and AI incorporation into sales processes and support. More than 200 companies were evaluated using a comprehensive, proprietary methodology that Selling Power continues to refine each year.

"You don't hit a 23-year streak like this by luck," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "It's a reflection of the culture and the team we have here. We work to support our salespeople, and when they succeed, our customers are the ones who benefit. I'm incredibly proud of what this group does every day."

More than 200 companies were analyzed in each of the categories mentioned above to determine the final list. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from small to large enterprises. The methodology is the product of years of research that Selling Power continues to revise and refine.

"In the tumultuous business environment of 2025, the 60 Best Companies to Sell For have demonstrated remarkable success and growth by elevating their sales teams to new heights. These companies have invested in comprehensive training programs, cutting-edge tools, and supportive work environments that empower their sales professionals to excel. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration, they have set a high standard in the competitive world of sales," added Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner.

You can view the full list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2025 here: [link]. For more information about UniFirst, please visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) helps businesses of all sizes keep their workers safe, comfortable, and professional with work uniform and facility service solutions, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., the company manages specialized garment programs through its subsidiaries for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. Alongside partnerships with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, floorcare products, and restroom supplies at three company-owned facilities. Guided by a commitment to Always Deliver™ for its customers, Team Partners, and communities, UniFirst operates 270-plus service locations across North America, serves more than 300,000 customer locations, and outfits over 2 million workers daily with the support of 16,000-plus Team Partners. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram .

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. They have also created The Sales 3.0® AI Powered Masterclass program, the perfect pathway to achieving personal professional growth and organizational revenue optimization.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

Asit Goel, Vice President - Marketing, [email protected]