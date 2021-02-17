UniFirst No. 9 Chevy's New Paint Scheme Unveiled for the 2021 NASCAR Season

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products, in partnership with 13-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, has unveiled a revamped paint scheme for their UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. The car will once again be piloted by defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott for three races during the 2021 season.

The revised version of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy combines the company's exciting signature, custom green color, which is a major element of UniFirst's ongoing rebranding efforts, with striking contrasts of black and white. To complement the color scheme, the new UniFirst No. 9 Chevy's design accentuates the speed and forward motion that's synonymous with NASCAR racing (and Chase Elliott). Described as "refreshing and striking," the unique and vibrant custom green designs will be showcased throughout the exterior of the No. 9, allowing Elliott and the car to really stand out on the track.

It's not just the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that's receiving a makeover. Elliott and the entire No. 9 Hendrick race team will also be sporting newly designed uniforms that prominently feature the company's primary corporate color and logo, as well as some of the dramatic new designs featured on the 2021 UniFirst race car.

"UniFirst is honored to again be a primary sponsor of Chase and the No. 9 Hendrick team," said Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications for UniFirst. "They provided so many memorable and historic moments for us in 2020, including the fantastic win in the UniFirst Chevy at NASCAR's popular All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. We can't wait to see our new paint scheme in action."

2020 was a standout campaign for both Chase Elliott and UniFirst Racing. In July, Elliott piloted the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy to a thrilling first-place finish and a $1 million grand prize at the aforementioned All-Star Race. After finishing the regular season with five wins and 15 top-five finishes, Elliott's season culminated with the 2020 Cup Series championship in Phoenix. At only 24 years old, he became the third-youngest driver in NASCAR history to earn the championship, and he was subsequently named NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for the third consecutive season.

"We're looking forward to getting the bright green and white UniFirst Chevy back to Phoenix in March," said Elliott. "I'm glad we were able to get UniFirst into victory lane for our first win together last season and excited to try and do that again this year."

UniFirst will be the primary sponsor of the No. 9 team for three races in 2021, with Elliott behind the wheel of the redesigned UniFirst No. 9 Chevy for each of those events. The car will make its season debut on March 14 at the Phoenix Raceway, the same track where Elliott won the 2020 championship. The UniFirst Chevy will later hit the pavement at Kansas Speedway on May 2 and will make its final appearance of the season during NASCAR's regular-season finale on August 28 at Daytona International Speedway. UniFirst will serve as an associate sponsor of the No. 9 car for all other races throughout the 2021 season.

The 2021 NASCAR season marks the fifth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the second year that the company will serve as a sponsor of Chase and the No. 9 team. UniFirst continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

