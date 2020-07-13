UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Driven by Chase Elliott to Make Second NASCAR Appearance on July 15

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by NASCAR's most popular driver, Chase Elliott, will make its second appearance of the 2020 season at the NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday, July 15, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The highly anticipated race begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products, is serving as the primary sponsor of the No. 9 team for three races during the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. The UniFirst Chevrolet made its official debut on March 8 at the Phoenix Raceway, with Elliott starting from the pole position and leading 93 laps en route to a top-10 finish.

Elliott is off to the best start of his NASCAR Cup Series career, earning his first win of the 2020 season in Charlotte on May 28. He currently leads all drivers in stage wins (five), has garnered seven top-five finishes, and has led a total of 451 laps. Elliott currently has 575 points, placing him fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

"The All-Star race is always a great event," Elliott said. "The race always brings a little extra excitement for some reason. I'm looking forward to having the UniFirst Chevy under the lights and hopefully the No. 9 team can have a good run and get an All-Star win."

The All-Star Race in Bristol is the second exhibition of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, with the event featuring some of the most popular names in racing. The race was originally scheduled to take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"UniFirst is excited to join NASCAR in helping the sporting world return to some sense of normalcy," said Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications for UniFirst. "We've been counting down the days to the All-Star Race in Bristol and can't wait to see Chase, once again, wearing the UniFirst green and getting behind the wheel of the dynamic No. 9 UniFirst car."

Elliott has earned seven career Cup Series wins in total. Following a standout 2019 season that saw him earn his fourth-straight NASCAR playoff appearance and his second-straight NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver award, the 24-year-old native of Dawsonville, Georgia, has carried over that success to the 2020 campaign.

The 2020 NASCAR season marks the fourth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group, the largest privately held retail automotive organization in the United States.

UniFirst's third and final race of the season will be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. EST, televised on NBC Sports Network.

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 258 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

