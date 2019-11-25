UniFirst Named to Newsweek's 2020 List of America's Best Customer Service Providers

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation, a leading provider of customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products to businesses throughout North America, has been honored with Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service Provider Award for 2020.

Newsweek partnered with analytics firm Statista to determine the 2020 list. Companies were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend these companies to friends or family and were asked to assess brands in the following areas: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. More than 115,000 evaluations were collected about retailers and service providers from 160 different categories.

"This honor is a testament to UniFirst's commitment to listening to the voices of our customers and delivering a world-class customer experience," says Steven Sintros, UniFirst president and CEO. "Since our founding in 1936, we have endeavored to maintain a customer-centric culture and it's incredibly gratifying to have our customers recognize that. We're thrilled to see that we continue to set the standard for customer service excellence in our industry."

To see the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2020 . For more information about UniFirst, visit https://unifirst.com/ .

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

