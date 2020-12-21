UniFirst Debuts New WonderWink INDY Line of Healthcare Scrubs for Uniform Service Programs

Addition shines light on the value of hygienic laundering by qualified service providers

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products for businesses, is proud to introduce the addition of a ground-breaking line of healthcare garments to its core uniform service offerings: WonderWink INDY™ scrubs. Provided in partnership with Fashion Seal Healthcare®, a division of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC),this fashion-forward workwear solution combines the top features and benefits of the popular WonderWink® retail line of scrubs with innovative fabrics engineered to withstand the demanding hygienic laundering process utilized with UniFirst healthcare uniform service programs.

Referred to as "the Cadillac of all scrubs" by one Amazon reviewer, WonderWink® is a household name with medical workers nationwide. Lauded for seemingly tailored fits, a soft feel, and maximum breathability and mobility, these modern-day scrubs are available in a range of popular colors and styles in two fits: a roomy and relaxed unisex fit that's perfect for men and women of all body shapes and a more contoured, flattering women's fit. Both fits are designed with specific consideration for medical workers, incorporating helpful and convenient features like badge loops, multiple pockets, and tool/pen holders.

With the addition of the WonderWink INDYTM line to UniFirst's managed uniform service programs, healthcare workers now have access to everything they love about WonderWink's retail scrub apparel plus the added benefits of weekly hygienic laundering and convenient pick-up, maintenance, and delivery services.

"All of us at UniFirst are really excited about providing these innovative scrubs to the healthcare market through our uniform rental programs," said Adam Soreff, UniFirst director of marketing and communications. "In fact," he added, "we've received glowing reviews from tenured healthcare workers who have test worn the new INDY line, and overwhelmingly, they couldn't believe that scrubs that were this comfortable were durable enough for industrial laundering."

The excitement surrounding this new product addition is echoed by Fashion Seal Healthcare Vice President, Dan Schwartz. "We're thrilled to be partnering with UniFirst," Schwartz said. "This impressive, first-of-its-kind addition to their core product offering combines 100 years of healthcare apparel experience and the popular WonderWink® retail scrub brand that millions of healthcare professionals choose to wear to work every day."

Though the style, comfort, and on-the-job performance of the WonderWink INDYTM line are certainly high priorities for wearers, of particular interest from an industry standpoint is the manufacturing that allows these scrubs to withstand the rigors of professional hygienic laundering. This attribute has become especially important today, as frontline healthcare workers continue to battle the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is because of these advancements that UniFirst is now able to offer the WonderWink® brand name in its managed uniform service programs.

This healthcare workwear addition could not have come at a better time, as recent safety recommendations issued by the American Dental Association (ADA) suggested that medical practices consider "contracting with a laundry service [for the cleaning of soiled scrubs and worn medical apparel]." Occupational Health and Safety (OSHA) guidelines also back this suggestion, stating that "healthcare professionals should change from scrubs to personal clothing before returning home after working to help prevent infection," and that "scrubs should be washed on-site at the office or laundered by a service of their choosing."

To further drive the point home, a study published in the American Journal of Infection Control states that, "significantly higher bacteria counts were isolated from home-laundered scrubs and unwashed scrubs than from new, hospital [industrially]-laundered, and disposable scrubs."

UniFirst's high-temperature, hygienic laundering processes help to minimize potential contaminants that could otherwise be carried on textiles, making healthcare environments safer not only for the wearers, but for coworkers and patients, as well. The pick-up, delivery, and hygienic laundering services included in UniFirst's rental programs eliminate the need for home laundering and workwear maintenance and help prevent potential cross-contamination that may occur between the workplace and the household.

Visit UniFirst.com today for a look at the new WonderWink INDYTM scrubs line, and easily request a quote to see how they can be incorporated into a uniform rental service program.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

For further information: Rob Mayhew, Communications and PR Supervisor, http://www.unifirst.com

Related Links

http://www.unifirst.com

