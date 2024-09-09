UniFirst celebrates grand opening of state-of-the-art uniform service and processing facility in London, Ontario

New facility designed to enhance uniform services across Southwestern Ontario

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, announced the grand opening of its latest state-of-the-art uniform service and processing facility in London, Ontario. The facility, located at 2365 Innovation Drive, London, Ontario, marks a significant investment in the region and underscores UniFirst's commitment to supporting businesses across London, Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Chatham, Windsor, and surrounding areas with enhanced service capabilities.

The new state-of-the-art UniFirst-London, Ontario uniform service and processing facility is poised to increase service levels to businesses in Southwestern Ontario.

The 56,000 square-foot-facility is equipped with advanced processing technology designed to optimize the quality and efficiency of uniform cleaning, maintenance, and delivery. With a focus on sustainability, the plant incorporates several environmentally friendly features, including energy-efficient systems and water conservation measures, aligning with UniFirst's ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

The new facility will serve nearly 2000 customers across Southwestern Ontario, providing a range of services, including uniform and workwear rental, laundering, and maintenance, as well as facility products and services for industries spanning healthcare, hospitality, food processing, manufacturing, and more. The plant employs approximately 80 residents, contributing to the economic growth of the London community.

"We are thrilled to open our new facility in London, Ontario, which will allow us to better serve our customers in this region with the highest levels of service and efficiency," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "Our state-of-the-art facility represents our commitment to continuous improvement and our promise to always deliver to the communities where we operate."

Michelle Clarke, General Manager, added, "This new plant is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to our customers. We're excited to bring the latest in uniform service technology to Southwestern Ontario and to provide our customers with the reliable, high-quality service they've come to expect from UniFirst."

The grand opening event will take place on September 10, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled at 11 a.m. ET. Special guests include London Mayor Josh Morgan, representatives from the London Economic Development Corporation, UniFirst executives, and employees will be in attendance to celebrate this milestone. The event will conclude with a facility tour followed by light refreshments.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com . Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

