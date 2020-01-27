UniFirst Becomes a Primary Sponsor of NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott

New No. 9 Paint Scheme Unveiled for 2020 Race Season

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products, in partnership with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, is unveiling a new car and driver for the 2020 season. Six-time Cup Series winner, Chase Elliott, voted by NASCAR fans as the most popular driver the past two years, will be at the helm of the all-new No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season officially begins on Sunday, Feb. 16 with the prestigious Daytona 500. The new UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet will make its debut on March 8 at the Phoenix Raceway and will prominently feature the company's signature green colors and sleek designs, along with its recently updated corporate logo. UniFirst will be the primary sponsor of the No. 9 team, with Elliott behind the wheel, for three races in 2020, and an associate sponsor for all races throughout the season.

"I'm really looking forward to having UniFirst join the No. 9 team this season," says Elliott. "We are very fortunate to have such a great lineup of partners and I think they will be a great addition. Those UniFirst colors are going to look great at Phoenix."

The 24-year-old Elliott, a native of Dawsonville, Georgia, captured his first win of the 2019 season at Talladega Superspeedway, marking his first NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway victory. He went on to win at Watkins Glen for the second consecutive season, and then at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. He put together five straight top-five finishes—the longest streak of his career—and secured new career highs with four pole awards and 601 laps led. Elliott qualified for the NASCAR playoffs for the fourth time in his career, reaching the Round of 8 for the third consecutive season. To top off last year's results, Elliott won the fan vote for the Cup Series most popular driver award for the second straight year—an honor his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, won 16 times.

In all, Elliott has six career Cup Series wins. He also became the first rookie to win a NASCAR national division championship when he captured the Xfinity Series title in 2014.

"As a Hendrick Motorsports partner, all of us at UniFirst have been closely following Chase throughout his career and we're incredibly impressed with his long list of accomplishments. Most notably, his performance last season having won three races, four poles, and the most popular driver accolades for the second year in a row! To say we're thrilled to have him as our driver is an understatement," said Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications for UniFirst. "Millions of NASCAR fans are anticipating an exciting 2020 NASCAR season with Chase behind the wheel and all of us at UniFirst can't wait to see our dynamic new race car paint scheme that is sure to impress on the track."

The new driver announcement continues UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group, the largest privately held retail automotive organization in the United States.

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will make its debut on Sunday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway at 3:30 p.m. EST, televised on FOX. The next race for UniFirst will take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway All Star Race on Saturday, May 16, at 9 p.m. EST, televised on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). UniFirst's third race and final race of the season will be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. EST, televised on NBC Sports Network.

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 249 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

