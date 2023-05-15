Unicef Canada and Paddington™ team up to give children a new way to explore the world

With Paddington's Postcards, Canadian families can embark on a horizon-broadening adventure while raising much-needed funds for children around the world.

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada has teamed up with PaddingtonTM, the much-loved children's character, to bring an exciting opportunity for children across Canada to learn more about the lives of their peers around the world.

On this International Day of Families, UNICEF Canada is inviting families to sign up for a monthly donation and as a bear-sized thank you, Paddington will send them a mail package every month for 12 months. With each package, children receive a personalized postcard from Paddington himself, as well as fun facts sheets, stories, stickers and educational activities to discover how kids live in other countries.

Perfect for children aged 4-10, Paddington's Postcards is a wonderful way to encourage Canadian families to learn from other children across the world, while supporting UNICEF's work to ensure every child is healthy, happy and safe. Thousands of families in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Italy and Germany have already joined Paddington's heartwarming adventures.

Like millions of children and families around the world, Paddington was forced to flee his home and build a new life far away from those he loved. His stories and adventures exemplify kindness, tolerance and perseverance in the face of adversity, making him the perfect champion for children's rights.

"Children are curious by nature and should be encouraged to ask questions about what goes on in the world around them. This new partnership with Paddington is a fantastic opportunity to empower Canadian kids to connect with other kids around the globe and inspire them to make a difference," said David Morley, President and CEO, UNICEF Canada. "We are very grateful for Paddington's ongoing support to our work, and unwavering efforts to empower and educate thousands of children worldwide."

"The impact of the collaboration between Paddington and UNICEF over the past 5 years is incredibly impressive, engaging families across the world, and we are so proud to be partnered with a charity who genuinely shares Paddington's values and to make this announcement on the International Day of Families", said Katheryn Needham, Interim CEO of The Copyrights Group (a STUDIOCANAL company), owner of the Paddington brand. "With Paddington's Postcards, we are able to spread the power of Paddington's kindness via a meaningful product that speaks to children and families globally and long may that continue."

To learn how to get involved, visit unicef.ca/paddingtonspostcards.

About Paddington

For 65 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted readers all over the world with his stories about Paddington, the bear from Peru, famous for his love of marmalade. The kindness and humour in the stories appeal to children and adults alike, ensuring Paddington's enduring popularity from one generation to the next.

HarperCollins Children's books have published Paddington's adventures continuously since 13th October 1958 when, as William Collins, they first introduced A Bear Called Paddington to the world.

Since then, Paddington's adventures have been adapted several times for television and at the end of 2014 Paddington made his debut onto the big screen, a further film Paddington 2 followed in 2017 with a third in the works. The movies were produced by STUDIOCANAL, European leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and series, part of CANAL+ Group, major player in the creation and distribution of content worldwide. In 2020, a brand-new Paddington TV series designed for a pre-school audience, The Adventures of Paddington launched on Nickelodeon, introducing him to a whole new set of fans.

About The Copyrights Group

The Copyrights Group, part of the European leader in film and series production and distribution STUDIOCANAL (a Canal + company), owns and manages the PaddingtonTM IP and official stores. It is a full-service international IP development agency and consultancy offering strategic worldwide brand development, licensing and retail expertise.

The company develops a 360-brand strategy for Paddington based on raising awareness for the character worldwide. Alongside reaching millions on social media, Paddington's global reach has also helped UNICEF raise millions for children in need through branded fundraising products since 2020. The Copyrights Group keeps expanding Paddington's licensing program in all key categories including experiential.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work.

