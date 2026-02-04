LAVAL, QC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Uniboard® is pleased to announce that its Val-d'Or production team has successfully started its new particleboard production line.

The project was completed in three phases encompassing a total re-build and modernization of the plant. Phase 3 focused on the installation of a new world class continuous particleboard press and finishing line. The new lines are fully automated and supported by the newest manufacturing technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost productivity and optimization of processes. Included in Phase 3 was an expansion of warehousing capacity by adding over 300,000 square feet of warehouse space which will expand our ONE-STOP-SHOP capabilities of offering raw particleboard, raw MDF, laminated particleboard and laminated MDF by rail and truck from the Uniboard Val-d'Or facility.

The annual capacity of the new 10-foot continuous press line is 272 million square feet versus 170 million square feet of the previous line. With this additional capacity, Uniboard will be the largest producer of particleboard operating in Canada, the Northeast US and the Midwest US regions affirming Uniboard's leadership position in the North American engineered wood products arena.

Val-d'Or uses 100% post-industrial wood residuals primarily sourced from black spruce softwood, a wood fiber renowned for its light colored and superior machining and cutting properties. Val-d'Or is an FSC chain-of-custody certified facility.

"The vision for the Val-d'Or modernization project was to be the benchmark in particleboard production in North America," says James Hogg, President and CEO of Uniboard. "What has been put into operation this week in Val-d'Or is a marvel of technology and will be the reference point for North America going forward for the next 50 years. The new line will offer the ultimate flexibility in terms of grades, sizes, thickness, and the ability to produce an ultra-thin particleboard, a first for North America. With a total project investment of over $350 million, the Val-d'Or project reflects Uniboard's ongoing customer commitment to support growth, offer exciting new bio composite panel products and be at the forefront of technology," says Hogg.

About Uniboard

Uniboard Canada Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of engineered wood products, having an installed capacity of over 710 million square feet of raw particleboard, high and medium-density fiberboard, thermally fused laminates (TFL) and high-pressure laminates (HPL). Its mills are located in Sayabec, Val-d'Or and Mont-Laurier and directly employ approximately 800 people. Uniboard's products are sold to retailers, distributors and finished goods manufacturers, which cater to the kitchen cabinet, furniture, office, home renovation and construction industries. Uniboard is renowned for having one of the most extensive product portfolios of interior and exterior design solutions for decoration and construction in North America, ranging from deep embossed and synchronized TFL textures to ultra-light MDF. Uniboard, the innovator in decorative composite wood products, has been Redefining Wood® for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit: www.uniboard.com.

