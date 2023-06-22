BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select") held its annual general meeting of shareholders earlier today by live webcast. All seven nominees listed in Uni-Select's management information circular dated May 17, 2023, filed on Uni-Select's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Michelle Cormier 30,014,968 93.96 1,930,209 6.04 Martin Garand 31,723,220 99.31 221,957 0.69 Karen Laflamme 31,722,805 99.30 222,372 0.70 Chantel E. Lenard 31,343,421 98.12 601,756 1.88 Brian McManus 31,365,557 98.19 579,620 1.81 Frederick J. Mifflin 31,709,577 99.26 235,600 0.74 David G. Samuel 30,607,924 95.81 1,337,253 4.19



About Uni-Select

With over 5,200 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol UNS.

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 95 company-operated stores, many of which operate under the Uni–Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates over 145 automotive refinish company-operated stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually.

In the U.K., Uni-Select, through GSF Car Parts, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 20,000 customer accounts with over 175 company-operated stores. www.uniselect.com

