22 Jun, 2023, 11:56 ET
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select") held its annual general meeting of shareholders earlier today by live webcast. All seven nominees listed in Uni-Select's management information circular dated May 17, 2023, filed on Uni-Select's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Michelle Cormier
|
30,014,968
|
93.96
|
1,930,209
|
6.04
|
Martin Garand
|
31,723,220
|
99.31
|
221,957
|
0.69
|
Karen Laflamme
|
31,722,805
|
99.30
|
222,372
|
0.70
|
Chantel E. Lenard
|
31,343,421
|
98.12
|
601,756
|
1.88
|
Brian McManus
|
31,365,557
|
98.19
|
579,620
|
1.81
|
Frederick J. Mifflin
|
31,709,577
|
99.26
|
235,600
|
0.74
|
David G. Samuel
|
30,607,924
|
95.81
|
1,337,253
|
4.19
About Uni-Select
With over 5,200 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol UNS.
In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 95 company-operated stores, many of which operate under the Uni–Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.
In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates over 145 automotive refinish company-operated stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually.
In the U.K., Uni-Select, through GSF Car Parts, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 20,000 customer accounts with over 175 company-operated stores. www.uniselect.com
SOURCE Uni-Select Inc.
For further information: [email protected]
Share this article