BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) announced the winners of its annual Canadian Automotive Group Awards for its top Canadian supply partners, an award that celebrates remarkable achievements, innovation and outstanding service. The award recipients were announced on the last day of its AUTOXPO event, held virtually for the first time ever January 15 through 17, 2021.

This year's event was a particularly great time to reflect upon the past 12 months of the Corporation and recognize the support of its supplier partners. "Their efforts have helped us to collectively service the automotive aftermarket, ultimately providing products and support tools that enable our member partners and corporate stores to offer the necessary programs to support automotive service providers across the country," said Jason Best, Senior Vice President, General Manager East, Merchandising and Marketing, Uni–Select Canada.

The unprecedented times we experienced during the past year and the challenges faced by our customers and suppliers were mentioned, along with a special word to all supplier partners for their resilience. "The aftermarket, as we know, is a resilient group and, as such, our supply base has remained engaged and focused on providing products and service solutions to find ways of ensuring consistent supply," added Jason Best. "We thank each and every supplier partner, their teams and leadership groups for the ongoing support over the past months."

This year, Uni-Select honored Brake Parts Inc LLC as the recipient of the Diamond Award, the highest recognition granted to a supplier partner that excelled in their ability to provide both national and private branded products throughout the Uni-Select Canadian network, at all levels of distribution, from its distribution centers to automotive service providers. Brake Parts Inc LLC was also celebrated for supporting the network's members and corporate stores to drive sales and offer quality product support.

This 7th edition of Uni-Select's Canadian Awards also recognized the superior performance, service and support of the winners in the following categories:

Golden Ally - Sales tools for independent jobbers and installers: Mevotech L.P.

Golden Ally - Marketing campaign of the year: Grote Industries, Co.

Golden Ally - Training and technical support: Gates Canada Inc.

Tech-Savvy Award: Dorman Products, Inc.

Achiever - Automotive Parts: CDN Energy and Power Corp.

Achiever - Paint and Body Equipment: ITW Evercoat

Achiever - Tools and Equipment: Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

With over 4,800 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (UNS).

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 70 company-owned stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 145 automotive refinish company-owned stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually and is the primary supplier to more than 5,500 collision repair centre customers.

In the U.K. and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 23,000 customer accounts with a network of over 170 company-owned stores. www.uniselect.com

