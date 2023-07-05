LOCKPORT, MB, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the local roadway under the east approach at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic and pedestrians for construction and maintenance purposes until July 14. This closure will not affect vehicles travelling on Highway 44.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]