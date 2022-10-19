Undercover Snacks Announces Launch into Costco Eastern Canada

The innovative woman-owned snack manufacturer has launched its best-selling Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Crisps across Eastern Canada Costco Wholesale locations.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Undercover Snacks, the rapidly growing NJ-based manufacturer of unbelievably delicious, crazy-crispy chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you, announced today that its best-selling, plant-based Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps have launched in approximately 70 Costco Wholesale locations across Eastern Canada, including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. This launch follows Undercover's success in recent Costco launches across the Southeast and San Francisco Bay Area regions in the US.

Undercover Snacks launches Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps across Costco Wholesale in Eastern Canada Tweet this Canadian Club bag front Undercover Chocolate Quinoa Crisps – Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt – 13oz Club-Sized Bag - Launching at Costco! (PRNewsfoto/Undercover Snacks)

Undercover's new 434 g (15.3 oz) club sized bag, priced at CAD $11.99 provides phenomenal value for the brand's award-winning guilt-free, gluten-free, allergen-friendly, sustainably sourced treats. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover's Chocolate Quinoa Crisps offer the perfect permissible indulgence, with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories.

"We are extremely excited to be expanding our distribution both in Costco and across Canada, following our recent successful US Costco rotations in the Southeast and San Francisco Bay Area," said Diana Levy, Founder, Co-Owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "We believe that our unique product offering, expansive growth and ability to manufacture our own snacks has enabled us to respond quickly to opportunities as well as to achieve the economies of scale needed to offer premium, phenomenally delicious snacks at a great value to Costco customers."

Launched by Diana Levy in 2017, Undercover Snacks quickly established a foothold in the better-for-you snack and confection space with its incredibly simple, yet uniquely delicious Chocolate Quinoa Crisps: crispy quinoa lightly covered in premium milk or dark chocolate. Inspired to build a business after two of her three chocolate-obsessed daughters were diagnosed with Celiac Disease, Diana focused on creating a line of snacks that not only tasted better than anything on the market, but also happened to be gluten-free, nut-free, and free of all major allergens except dairy used in the milk chocolate snacks. With strong demand immediately after initially launching in Whole Foods Market's Northeast region, the company built its own state-of-the-art production facility in New Jersey in late 2018, obtaining the highest level of SQF certification available for food safety and quality in 2019 and each year since. Undercover is sold in over 15,000 retail locations across North America, including many Loblaws locations in Canada, and is quickly expanding it's distribution in retail locations around the world. In addition to building its offline and online retail presence, the company is also focused on growing significantly in alternative channels including convenience, drug, corporate offices, airlines, entertainment venues, food service sectors, and other places people consume snacks.

Undercover Snacks are available on UndercoverSnacks.com, Amazon.com, and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, drug, specialty and independent food stores in the U.S., Canada and abroad. The company's delicious Chocolate Quinoa Crisps come in a variety of flavors including Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate + Currants, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate, Dark Chocolate + Blueberries and Dark Chocolate + Cherries. In addition, the company seasonally offers Dark Chocolate + Peppermint, Milk Chocolate + Peppermint, and Dark Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice. All products are made in the USA at the company's own state-of-the-art, SQF-certified factory in East Hanover, New Jersey, and are allergen-friendly and school safe. Each treat is packed with super-food protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients. All snacks manufactured by the WBENC Certified, woman-owned company are also Non-GMO, and certified Rainforest Alliance, gluten-free, peanut/tree free, Kosher and Halal.

For additional information about Undercover, please visit undercoversnacks.com and follow @undercoversnacks.

About Undercover Snacks:

Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you and the ideal permissible indulgence. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The WBENC-certified woman-owned company was launched in 2017 by CEO & Founder Diana Levy, who sought to find an innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her 2-out-of 3 daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover Snacks are safely made in the company's own custom engineered, SQF-certified chocolate factory located on-site at Undercover HQ in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all nine flavors of Undercover's dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks, including their NEXTY Award-winning Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate and Good Housekeeping award-winning Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, at Amazon.com and at UndercoverSnacks.com, and over 15,000 stores including Loblaw's, Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods, Albertsons, CVS, Rite-Aid, and an expanding number of natural, specialty and grocery retailers. They are also frequently available in snack boxes onboard United and other Airlines.

Media Contact:

Arielle Levy

[email protected]

973-665-8152

SOURCE Undercover Chocolate Company LLC