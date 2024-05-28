UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum in Barbados Releases Global Supply Chain Report

Key event highlights innovative strides in supply chain management and international cooperation

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Global Supply Chain Promotion Report (the Report) was officially released in Bridgetown, Barbados, lately, during a key session of the inaugural Global Supply Chain Forum, the promotional conference for the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE). The forum was a collaborative effort between the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Barbados government, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Authored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Academy, the Report provides an in-depth approach to quantitatively assessing the global supply chain's movement towards regionalization, diversification, digitalization, and greening from a global standpoint, establishing a novel analysis model for promoting the global supply chain.

The event featured keynotes from Ren Hongbin, Chairman of CCPIT; Shamika N. Sirimanne, Director of UNCTAD's Division on Technology and Logistics; and Yan Xiusheng, the Chinese Ambassador to Barbados. Joining them were more than 100 senior executives from multinational corporations and trade associations worldwide.

Mr. Ren underscored the indispensable role that robust, resilient global supply and industrial chains play in underpinning the world's economic vitality, stressing that reinforcing international supply chain cooperation is not only beneficial but essential, given the current global economic climate.

He explained that China's decision to host the CISCE is a timely response to current challenges, aimed at fostering an environment conducive to open dialogue, stronger partnerships, and collective advancement. Furthermore, Mr. Ren highlighted China's ongoing commitment to facilitating the participation of regional organizations such as the African Union, the Arab League, as well as those organizations and enterprises from Caribbean states and islands in the South Pacific.

In her remarks, Ms. Sirimanne praised China's leadership in hosting the CISCE and the publication of the Global Supply Chain Promotion Report, noting that current global supply chain challenges remain acute.

Ambassador Yan highlighted the CISCE's crucial role as a premier venue for advancing trade and investment cooperation between Chinese and Barbadian firms.

The second edition of the CISCE, scheduled for November 26–30 in Beijing, with its recruitment and investment promotion efforts advancing successfully, is attracting keen interest from international businesses eager to participate in this important event.

