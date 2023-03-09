VALCOURT, QC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Uncharted Society , BRP's global network of certified outfitters that offer curated powersports experiences, is excited to announce that Selema Masekela, world renown sports commentator, actor, and philanthropist, will experience an ultimate series of adventures on BRP's playgrounds (snow, water, road, and land) across four locations. Selema's journey, which is intended to showcase the variety of experiences Uncharted Society has to offer along with BRP's incredible lineup of powersports products, will be filmed and available to the public through a miniseries of four episodes on Outside starting mid-March 2023 (see all release dates below).

"We aim to capture these epic experiences Selema will embark on to demonstrate not only the thrill of adventure, but the broader pleasure of getting outdoors and experiencing nature enabled by our products," said Simon Cazelais, Vice-President, Global Brand Strategy and Innovation, Powersports Group Lead. "Selema Masekela was a natural fit for us because of his personality and experience in the sports industry, but also because we know he can inspire and unlock the adventurer mindset of many people to experience powersports."

Selema will meet up with long-time friends along the way, and together they will experience Uncharted Society's adventures and the thrill of riding BRP products in the great outdoors. The miniseries will then immerse the audience in the inspirational world of outdoor adventure with the hope to inspire and get them outdoors as well. The four locations are:

SNOW: the ultimate all-inclusive winter adventure in the Monashee Mountains, Sicamous, British Columbia with Carl Kuster Mountain Park WATER: a premium tour of the Florida coastline, riding alongside local wildlife in Fort Pierce, Florida with Salty's Water Sports ROAD: the best of Las Vegas, Nevada , on a three-wheeled vehicle guided tour through the desert with Limitless Motoring LAND: an adventure through Utah's world-class backcountry to Zion National Park with ATV Jeep Tours

"I love what BRP has created with Uncharted Society," declared Selema. "Having spent most of my career ingrained in all things action sports, I can't wait to discover BRP's playgrounds with new and old friends, connect with them through a unique adventure, and share my experience to welcome more people to powersports."

Everyone can follow Selema's adventures through Uncharted Society's social media channels on Instagram and Facebook . To discover more Uncharted Society's adventures, visit their website .

March 13, 2023 : Ski-Doo episode

: Ski-Doo episode March 20, 2023 : Can-Am three-wheel episode

: Can-Am three-wheel episode March 27, 2023 : Can-Am Off-Road episode

: Can-Am Off-Road episode April 3rd, 2023 : Sea-Doo episode

About Uncharted Society

Uncharted Society offers anyone with a mindset for adventure a curated choice of transformative powersports experiences. Adventurers will be set up with the most expert adventure outfitters around, pushing them outside their comfort zone so they discover more about the great outdoors, and themselves. Uncharted Society only works with operators who have specialist knowledge of BRP's powersports vehicles and their terrains - land, road, sea and snow. From curated week-long trips to multi-hour adrenaline-fueled experiences, adventure seekers can follow long desert highways, journey deep into remote backwoods, explore legendary waterways, and venture over pristine powder snow. Whether they are a beginner or an avid rider, Uncharted Society helps find transformative adventure.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

