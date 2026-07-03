Ultra-Portable Large-Screen Companion for Nintendo Switch Gamers -- HAILESI S135 Portable Monitor | 500 Nits Peak Brightness & Crisp 2.2K Resolution, a Top-Tier Pick Worth Considering

SHENZHEN, China, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- For gamers who often spend time in cafes, outdoor camps, and high-speed trains, the Nintendo Switch serves as an ideal portable travel companion. However, it comes with a well-known drawback: its compact built-in screen only offers a mediocre viewing experience for solo gameplay. When enjoying multiplayer titles such as Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros. with friends, the small display severely limits field of view and forces players to gather closely together. Additionally, harsh outdoor sunlight causes intense screen glare that washes out game details and greatly undermines the overall gaming experience.

Most portable monitors fail to meet mobile gaming needs. Budget options lack outdoor brightness, while premium models are bulky and overpriced. Tailored for on-the-go Switch users, the 13.5-inch HAILESI S135 solves these common flaws, striking a perfect balance between portability, performance, and practicality.

Ultra-lightweight and portable, this 13.5-inch monitor is lighter than an iPad and fits easily in a regular backpack. It supports direct plug-and-play connection with the Switch without an official dock. Paired with a power bank, it supports 3 to 4 hours of outdoor gaming, bringing great convenience.

Its built-in kickstand features stepless angle adjustment from 0 to 90 degrees. It can be positioned perfectly on train tables, cafe desks and camping chairs for a comfortable viewing experience.

Boasting a 2.2K full-view screen with a 2256×1504 resolution and 201 PPI, it outperforms mainstream 1080P portable monitors significantly, nearly twice as bright as most competing portable screens, delivering crisp visuals even under intense outdoor sunlight. When playing The Legend of Zelda, details always looked blurry on the original Switch display. But once hooked up to the HAILESI S135, graphics turn instantly crisp. Even the creases on characters' outfits stand out clearly, making the whole land of Hyrule feel far more vivid.

With a practical 3:2 screen ratio, it also serves as an efficient secondary monitor for work. While it's not the cheapest option available, its high peak brightness, ultra-crisp panel and dock-free one-cable design make it one of the best portable monitors tailored for Nintendo Switch users.

As a quality-focused Shenzhen tech brand, HAILESI keeps optimizing products to offer reliable user experiences worldwide.

For more details, please visit: www.hailesi.net

SOURCE HAILESI

LiaoChunkeng, [email protected], 13560760370