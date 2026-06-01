Champion-level performance on the pitch. A decade of trust in the markets.

EBENE CYBERCITY, Mauritius, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ultima Markets recently hosted clients and institutional partners in Milano for an exclusive VIP corporate hospitality tour, celebrating a unique convergence of milestones, FC Internazionale Milano's historic Double and Ultima Markets' 10th anniversary.

With Inter officially securing their 21st Scudetto and the 10th Italian Cup, the event provided guests with a first-class matchday experience at the iconic San Siro, while marking a decade of growth for Ultima Markets under the theme, "10 Years of Trust. Focused on Tomorrow."

The immersive itinerary celebrated the passion and prestige of top-tier football. Guests enjoyed behind-the-scenes access, experienced the electric stadium atmosphere firsthand, and networked in an environment where world-class sport meets high-performance trading. Providing this level of exclusive access reflects Ultima Markets' commitment to rewarding client trust and delivering standout experiences for its partners.

A Championship Mindset, Now on a Global Stage

The Double highlights Inter's strategy and consistency under pressure, values that Ultima Markets mirrors in its own trading environment. Over the past decade, Ultima Markets has driven institutional-grade growth through ultra-fast technology and regulatory compliance, earning over 50 industry awards, joining the UN Global Compact, and partnering with Willis Towers Watson for enhanced fund protection.

This milestone event also underscores Ultima Markets' expanding global presence. The company's UK entity, Ultima Markets UK Limited, recently secured authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), marking a significant step in its global expansion.

Ultima Markets operates globally through entities regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and Financial Services Commission (FSC), maintaining strict adherence to regulatory compliance and institutional trust across all jurisdictions.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is your ultimate trading gateway, offering a secure, regulated CFD trading experience. As the Official Regional Partner of FC Internazionale Milano, we unite football passion with trading knowledge. Since 2016, we've served clients across 170+ countries, offering 1,000+ financial instruments. We won 50+ global awards, including Best CFD Broker Global. As a proud supporter of the United Nations Global Compact, we align our practices with the global Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting our long-term commitment to sustainability, education, and responsible growth.

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SOURCE Ultima Markets