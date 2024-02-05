MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- uLab Systems® announces it has received two Townie Choice awards for 2023. uLab's uSmile™ Clear Aligners won in the Clear Aligner Systems category, and its uAssist™ Aligner Treatment Planning Assistance service was recognized in the New Professional Services category. These awards were based on votes cast by orthodontists, who chose the services and equipment that made their practices more productive and improved client satisfaction.

"We are honored that our orthodontist customers have selected the uLab aligner platform and treatment planning assistance service as the best in the industry," says, Charlie Wen, President and cofounder of uLab. "In 2015, our team aimed to change the orthodontic aligner industry by providing better options for orthodontists and their patients. Our bespoke solutions catered to the industry's unique business model and set apart our product offerings from the status quo. These awards affirm we have succeeded in our mission, and we are grateful for the recognition."

In 2021, uLab transitioned successfully from a software company that provided orthodontists with its uDesign® software for in-office printing of aligners to a full-service aligner company that offered its uSmile clear aligner platform. Customers could outsource aligners to a manufacturer based in the United States. The uAssist service launched mid-2022 and quickly established the company as a source for high-quality, personalized service for comprehensive treatments.

"Our customers consistently share positive feedback about our aligner products and the exceptional service they receive from our uAssist team of skilled orthodontists and dental professionals," says Jeffrey Lord, interim Chief Commercial Officer.

"I am passionate about technologies that improve the quality of patient care, and I truly believe that uLab has become the global leader in the aligner industry. I look forward to us all working together in branding uLab across the world!" - Dr. Edward Lin , Orthodontic Specialists of Green Bay , De Pere, Wisconsin .

- Dr. , Orthodontic Specialists of , . "A seriously AWESOME setup. Please pass this on to [the uAssist] orthodontist. Thanks!" - Dr. Jacob Zitterkopf , Gaworski-Zitterkopf Orthodontics, Colorado Springs, Colorado .

- Dr. , Gaworski-Zitterkopf Orthodontics, . "The uAssist service is highly personalized. The team learned my preferences up front to streamline my case acceptances. We love the custom packaging and the pricing options, neither of which are available from other providers. uLab made it easy to try something new. Once we got started, we realized how easy it was and wished we engaged sooner." - Dr. Gina Domm , Beavercreek Orthodontics, Beavercreek, Ohio

uLab exclusively serves the orthodontic market, innovating solutions that enable practitioners to treat patients unencumbered by pricing structures or inflexible clinical procedures. From comprehensive bundles and a la carte options to customized branded packaging and in-office printing, uLab is the most flexible and comprehensive platform on the market.

About uLab Systems

uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with aligner products and digital treatment planning software that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans and provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 80% of manufacturing mold materials. uLab products are available to orthodontic practices in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com. Contact: Johanna Beckmen, VP of Marketing, [email protected]

