UK firms move from AI experimentation to measurable results as the Project Economy matures

Nearly half of UK organisations report productivity or cost improvements from AI, with a growing cohort (12%) already achieving significant measurable return on investment

Nearly one third (29%) of UK firms say operationalising and optimising AI is a strategic priority

55% of UK firms now describe themselves as 'advanced' or 'mature' in their digital transformation journeys

LONDON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- New research released today from Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, reveals that the UK's project-based businesses are entering a new phase of digital maturity. Organisations are moving beyond "experimenting" with artificial intelligence (AI) to embedding it throughout the project lifecycle, leading to measurable, real-world business impacts.

New research released today from Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, reveals that the UK’s project-based businesses are entering a new phase of digital maturity. Organisations are moving beyond “experimenting” with artificial intelligence (AI) to embedding it throughout the project lifecycle, leading to measurable, real-world business impacts.

The research, conducted across UK-based architecture, engineering and consultancy firms as part of Deltek's 7th Annual Clarity Trends and Insights for Architecture, Engineering and Consulting Firms report, finds that 55% of UK organisations describe themselves as either 'advanced' or 'mature' in their digital transformation journeys.

The proportion identifying as 'advanced' has fallen from 20% in 2025 to 15% in 2026, highlighting a shift in how organisations are approaching digital transformation, rather than a slowdown in progress. Instead, digital transformation is increasingly being embedded into day-to-day operations through closer integration between business and IT systems. As the UK market matures, expectations around integration are rising, prompting some organisations to reassess their level of digital maturity.

AI shifts from experimentation to measurable results

As organisations build on these digital foundations, AI is becoming a central strategic focus. The research shows that 29% of UK organisations identify operationalising and optimising AI as a strategic priority, as firms move beyond experimentation and begin embedding AI into areas like project forecasting, planning, reporting and resource management.

Early results are already emerging. Nearly half of UK organisations report moderate productivity or cost improvements from AI, with a growing group (12%) already seeing significant measurable return on investment as adoption scales across the business.

Financial discipline and project visibility remain key

Alongside AI adoption, firms are also strengthening operational and financial management as projects grow more complex. The research shows that implementation of AI is expected to be one of the biggest drivers of profitability in 2026, while better cost control is also seen as a key factor in improving financial performance as organisations manage increasingly complex project portfolios.

Confidence in project tracking is also high, with 85% of UK firms reporting high confidence in tracking project profitability, while around three quarters say they track key indicators such as utilisation and overhead rates successfully. This reflects the growing role of digital systems in supporting project visibility and performance management.

Building resilience for the next phase of the Project Economy

As AI adoption accelerates across the Project Economy, workforce capabilities are also evolving. The research identifies AI literacy as the number one skill organisations say will be needed over the next three years, while adoption of AI is identified as the number one project management challenge for firms, highlighting the importance of equipping teams with the skills needed to support increasingly digital project environments.

Neil Davidson, Group Vice President, Professional Services Sector at Deltek comments, "Architecture, engineering, and consulting firms are at a genuine inflection point. After years of steady growth and significant investment in digital foundations, the industry is now asking a harder question: how do we convert that investment into measurable productivity gains? The firms that answer it decisively, embedding the right technology into the heart of how they run projects and serve clients, will set the benchmark for the next decade.

"Firms have spent the last few years building the digital foundations needed to modernise how they run projects. What we're seeing now is a shift from experimentation to real results as AI becomes embedded into core business workflows. Many organisations are already seeing measurable ROI from AI investments, driving clear improvements in efficiency, insight, and overall business performance. As adoption becomes more consistent across organisations, that value is set to scale even further.

"For project-based businesses, the opportunity now is to turn that momentum into stronger project insight, better decision-making, and improved financial performance."

Methodology

The online survey was conducted in January 2026 with 375 senior strategic decision-makers, including CEOs/Managing Directors (MDs), C-suite-level directors, and heads of relevant departments such as finance, operations, delivery, and projects from the UK, Germany, and Australia. To qualify for the survey, architecture, engineering, and consulting firms needed a minimum of 20 employees, with no maximum workforce size.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle -- from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at deltek.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Deltek