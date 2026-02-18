Deltek Vantagepoint™ Named a Top ERP Solution in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards

Customer-driven recognition reinforces Vantagepoint's leadership in delivering speed, clarity, and control for project-based architecture, engineering, and consulting businesses

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced that Deltek Vantagepoint has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, earning a place on the Best ERP Software Products list.

Deltek Vantagepoint: Designed for Project-Based Businesses

This award highlights the exceptional satisfaction and trust Vantagepoint has earned from customers worldwide. Built to deliver unmatched speed, clarity, and control across the entire project lifecycle, Vantagepoint helps project-based businesses within professional services industries streamline how they win, plan, execute, and analyze work--all within a modern, intuitive experience that puts usability and intelligence at the forefront.

By unifying CRM, project management, resource planning, financials, and analytics into a single application, Vantagepoint eliminates operational silos and delivers connected insights that support smarter decisions.

"Our goal has always been to deliver intuitive, intelligent solutions that help companies operate with clarity and confidence," said Bob Hughes, Deltek President and CEO. "This recognition for Vantagepoint is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our customers--the companies that rely on Deltek every day to power their projects, their people, and their performance. We're grateful for their trust and excited to continue building solutions that deliver real, measurable impact."

Why Recognition from G2 Matters

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on verified, high-quality customer reviews.

Each year, thousands of solutions are evaluated using transparent criteria, including:

Review volume

Satisfaction scores

Market presence and adoption

The Best ERP Software Products list represents one of the most competitive categories, and only the highest-performing, most customer-loved solutions rise to the top.

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards rank software vendors and products using G2's proprietary scoring algorithm that analyzes authenticated user sentiment alongside publicly available market data. This ensures the rankings reflect products that consistently deliver measurable customer impact.

G2's awards reflect authentic, timely feedback from millions of software buyers--only the top ~1% of over 150,000 vendors listed on the platform earn a place on its lists.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Deltek Vantagepoint. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

