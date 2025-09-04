UHN performs first Neuralink implant surgeries outside the U.S.

In another Canadian first, UHN's neurosurgery team has implanted Neuralink's wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) device in two Canadian patients with cervical spinal cord injury.

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - University Health Network (UHN) is proud to announce the successful completion of Canada's first Neuralink implant surgeries, conducted on August 27 and September 3, 2025, at UHN's Toronto Western Hospital. These procedures mark the first Neuralink surgeries performed outside the United States, representing a significant milestone in global neurosurgical innovation.

Dr. Andres Lozano, the Alan and Susan Hudson Cornerstone Chair in Neurosurgery at UHN, seen here performing the first Neuralink device implant surgery in Canada, at UHN's Toronto Western Hospital. Credit: Neuralink (CNW Group/UHN Foundation)

The surgeries are part of the CAN-PRIME Study (Canadian Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface), a clinical trial evaluating the safety and functionality of Neuralink's implant and surgical robot. The study aims to enable individuals with quadriplegia to control external devices using their thoughts.

Led by Dr. Andres Lozano, the Alan and Susan Hudson Cornerstone Chair in Neurosurgery at UHN, the neurosurgery team implanted the wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) device in Canadian patients living with cervical spinal cord injury.

"We are incredibly proud to be at the forefront of this revolutionary advancement in neurosurgery," said Dr. Thomas Forbes, Surgeon-in-Chief, UHN. "This achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of our world-leading surgical and research teams, and our commitment to delivering the most innovative and effective treatments for patients."

Recruitment for CAN-PRIME is currently open and individuals with limited or no ability to use both hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may be eligible to participate in the study.

"It's a profound honour to be a part of this breakthrough research and to lead Canada's first Neuralink surgeries," said Dr. Lozano. "This milestone represents a convergence of neuroscience, engineering, and clinical care. I'm proud of our talented team for helping push the boundaries of what's possible for patients with paralysis. The patients who volunteered to be the first in Canada are remarkable individuals, making significant contributions to advancing science and healthcare."

The patients will participate in follow-up appointments and research sessions as they learn to use the BCI device.

About University Health Network

UHN is Canada's Hospital. With 10 sites and more than 44,000 TeamUHN members, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, The Michener Institute of Education and West Park Healthcare Centre. As Canada's top research hospital, the scope of biomedical research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. UHN has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in neurosciences, cardiology, transplantation, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. UHN is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.uhn.ca

About Neuralink

Neuralink is a neurotechnology company building a generalized input/output platform for the brain. This has the potential to restore movement to the paralyzed, sight to the blind, and revolutionize how humans interact with their digital world. Neuralink's core technology involves ultra-thin, flexible electrode threads implanted into the brain using a surgical robot to enable high-bandwidth, bidirectional interaction with neural signals. Neuralink is currently conducting clinical trials in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates to evaluate the safety and functionality of its devices. Participants in these clinical trials have been using Neuralink's implant to control useful devices in their daily lives, such as computers, smartphones, and robotic arms.

Visual assets of the procedures available upon request. Media contacts: Ana Fernandes, Manager, External Communications, University Health Network, 437-216-4597, [email protected]; Leslie Whyte Zhou, Senior Communications Advisor, Media Relations, University Health Network, 437-717-5617, [email protected]