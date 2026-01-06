uCloudlink Eliminates Connectivity Divides at CES 2026 with Game-Changing Matrix: AI-Hub G50 Max, Invisible Wi-Fi, and eSIM Trio

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) - uCloudlink's patent CloudSIM® and AI HyperConn® technology, is redefining the boundaries of mobile connectivity at CES 2026. Driven by a mission to eliminate the "Cross-Border" and "Cross-Network" Digital Divides, uCloudlink today introduced a matrix of game-changing devices designed to ensure data flows as freely as air and water.

This year, GlocalMe®, a digital lifestyle sub-brand under uCloudlink, lineup tackles connectivity from three game-changing dimensions:

1. The Ultimate Mobile Communications Hub: MeowGo G50 Max – At the forefront is the MeowGo G50 Max, an AI-powered connectivity hub that integrates "orbital, in-flight, and ground-based" networks. The core functionality includes the ability to create a mobile WiFi Hotspot anywhere terrestrial networks are available. However, unlike other mobile WiFi hotspot devices, the MeowGo G50 Max is not a paperweight when operating in areas outside terrestrial coverage. It Moves beyond traditional hotspots, by incorporating the ability to connect to Skylo's 3GPP Release 17 standard compliance Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN).

Space (The Safety Net): Through a strategic partnership with Skylo, the industry leader in software-defined Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), the G50 Max offers seamless satellite connectivity without bulky external antennas. Although broadband internet features are not available when connecting to satellite, the device does offer services such as critical two-way messaging and Emergency SOS capabilities in the 70 percent of the globe that lacks cellular coverage--from deep-sea fishing expeditions to cross-desert treks.

Air & Ground (The Speed): Managed by uCloudlink's AI HyperConn®, the device delivers a frictionless roaming experience through its signature "One Device, One Account" capability. It intelligently manages credentials for home, office, hotel, and in-flight Wi-Fi alongside cellular and satellite connections. By automatically selecting the best signals from multiple terrestrial operators and enabling seamless switching between these diverse networks without manual logins or intervention, it ensures users always enjoy the optimal connection--delivering maximum value at a smart cost--to eliminate connectivity anxiety.

2. The "Invisible Wi-Fi" Revolution: UniCord Series – Addressing the "Lightweight Travel" trend, uCloudlink unveils the UniCord Series (including Pro and Plus) and the RoamPlug. By embedding high-performance CloudSIM hotspots directly into essential daily items like fast-charging cables and travel adapters, uCloudlink makes hardware practically invisible. This eliminates the burden of carrying extra devices while ensuring a secure, private global connection superior to unsecured public Wi-Fi.

3. The Disruptor: eSIM Trio Targeting the massive untapped market of more than 4 billion devices with physical SIM slots, the eSIM Trio acts as a "Global Super Black Card." It brings the flexibility of CloudSIM and eSIM functionality to most iPhones and a wide range of Android devices, effectively "eSIM-izing" legacy handsets. This innovation allows users to switch between global carriers without changing SIM cards--a game-changing product that reactivates the physical slot market.

"From the remote wilderness to the urban jungle, from home to office to in-flight, our goal is to bridge every digital divide," said Jeff Chen, the CEO and Co-Founder of uCloudlink. "With the MeowGo G50 Max now Skylo-certified, and our invisible Wi-Fi solutions, we are not just launching products; we are building the infrastructure for a seamless, connected future."

About Skylo Technologies Skylo Technologies is an NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Skylo works with satellite operators, terrestrial mobile network operators, and device makers to provide an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution.

About uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, providing better mobile data connectivity services to users in over 200 countries and regions. Through its proprietary Cloud SIM technology, uCloudlink empowers users and businesses to stay connected with the best available network at all times.

