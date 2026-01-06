uCloudlink Bridges the "Pet People Divide" at CES 2026: Debuts PetPogo Ecosystem Featuring PetPhone and PetCam

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), a global leader in mobile connection technology, today unveiled its visionary PetPogo ecosystem at CES 2026. Dedicated to eliminating the "Pet People Divide," uCloudlink is moving beyond simple tracking to create a comprehensive "Safety-Wellness-Emotional Connection" loop.

At the center of this launch are two revolutionary devices: PetPhone, the ultimate wearable for two-way communication, and the all-new PetCam, offering an immersive perspective into a pet's life.

PetPhone: Redefining Connection - PetPhone leads the lineup as the industry's first wearable smartphone for pets. Moving beyond the limitations of traditional trackers, PetPhone enables real-time, Two-Way Call & Care, allowing owners to speak directly to their pets to soothe separation anxiety from anywhere in the world. Supported by AI Wellness Monitoring and Precision Positioning, PetPhone transforms passive monitoring into active, voice-based companionship.

PetCam: See the World Through Their Eyes - Complementing the audio connection is the new PetCam, a 25g lightweight wearable camera designed to serve as both an Action Cam and a Smart Monitor. It captures both an immersive 1st-person Point of View (POV) for adventures and a 3rd-person view for monitoring. Some features include:

Visual Bonding: PetCam allows owners to see their pet's daily adventures firsthand, bridging the visual gap when they are apart.

Privacy & Care: Designed with a focus on "care" rather than "surveillance," PetCam integrates with the PetPogo app to share moments of joy without compromising privacy. It empowers owners to monitor their pets' care, tracking daily behavior to better understand their pets' lives.

The Complete Link: When paired with PetPhone (or the PetPhone C+ Suite), owners can now "Listen, Speak, and See," initiating two-way communication for proactive care and in-depth bonding. This creates a complete sensory bridge that makes pets feel like true family members, even remotely.

"We believe connection is a fundamental right for every family member, including our pets," said Jeff Chen, the CEO and Co-Founder of uCloudlink. "By combining PetPhone's voice capabilities with PetCam's visual insights, we are closing the Pet People Divide, so no pet ever feels alone."

Empowering this ecosystem is uCloudlink's patented CloudSIM technology. As a SIM-card-free solution, it enables PetPhone to connect seamlessly to a global network covering 200+ countries supported by 390+ carriers. With PetPogo, you can talk, watch, and listen wherever you are, anytime.

About uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, providing better mobile data connectivity services to users in over 200 countries and regions. Through its proprietary Cloud SIM technology, uCloudlink empowers users and businesses to stay connected with the best available network at all times.

SOURCE uCloudlink Group Inc.

Albee Yang, [email protected]