Led by a new and dedicated team at Ubisoft Montreal,* Rainbow Six Mobile delivers a true Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six ® Siege experience, where tactical gameplay meets fast-paced action. Players will face off in 5v5 Player-vs-Player (PvP) matches in the core game mode: Attack vs. Defense. Attackers will deploy observation drones to gain intel and strategically breach through destructible walls, floors and ceilings, while defenders will barricade all entry points and use spy cameras or traps to secure their location. By blending strategy with teamwork, players will experience the thrill of intense close-quarter combat as they alternate between attacking and defending to win it all.

Players will assemble a fully customizable team of highly trained operators from the Rainbow Six universe, each equipped with their own unique skillset, weapons and gadgetry. The game will also reintroduce iconic maps from Rainbow Six Siege, including Bank and Border, and feature PvP game modes such as Secure Area and Bomb. With high stakes and only one life to spare, players will need to quickly adapt to their environments and master the art of fortifying locations and breaching enemy territory to lead their team to victory.

Rainbow Six Mobile has been developed and optimized for mobile platforms, with exclusive modes and customizable controls to fit players' level of comfort to play on the go.

Players can now sign up for a chance to participate in upcoming tests at rainbowsixmobile.com.

For more information about Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile and other Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com.

*Other Ubisoft studios involved include Winnipeg, Halifax, Paris, Quebec, Bucharest, Kyiv, Pune, RedLynx, Chengdu and Shanghai.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division® and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2020–21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2015–2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy's, Rainbow Six, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

SOURCE Ubisoft Montréal

For further information: Press Contact, Neelam Kumar, Assoc. Communications Manager, Ubisoft, [email protected]; Antoine Leduc-Labelle, Public Relation Manager, Ubisoft Montreal, [email protected]