UBC Okanagan and FortisBC collaborating on made-in-B.C. hydrogen research

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) recently powered up a new hydrogen research lab (H2LAB)—one of the most advanced of its kind in North America. FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) is supporting the project, helping the university drive innovation and hydrogen energy research. FortisBC hopes to understand how hydrogen can be blended into its gas supply, allowing this renewable and low-carbon gas1 to play a role in meeting the energy needs of homes and businesses while supporting B.C.'s climate action plan.

The H2LAB located in UBCO's Innovation Precinct is a cutting-edge space more than five years in the making. The 2,000 square foot lab was made possible by $2.3 million in funding by UBC, bolstered by $500,000 in research funding by FortisBC and another $800,000 from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

According to Dr. Will Hughes, director of UBCO's School of Engineering, the H2LAB is an investment that not only elevates UBCO's research, educational opportunities for students and innovation capacity, but is a facility that can bring long-term positive impact for industry in the region, the province and beyond.

"The H2LAB is a world-class space for clean energy innovation to occur right here in the Okanagan," says Dr. Hughes. "That kind of innovation doesn't happen in a vacuum—it takes collaboration. We are deeply grateful to FortisBC for their support of the research already going on in the lab. We view this lab as a hub for academia and industry to work together to advance low-carbon energy knowledge, testing, techniques and infrastructure."

As a critical energy provider, FortisBC is leading the way in developing low-carbon2 energy options like Renewable Natural Gas3 (RNG), being the first utility in North America to offer a voluntary RNG program 15 years ago. FortisBC continues to invest in innovative solutions, such as hydrogen, to further reduce carbon emissions and advance climate action.

"Through innovation, FortisBC is taking steps to help reduce emissions while meeting the energy needs of homes and businesses across our province," said Dawn Mehrer, vice president of corporate services and technology at FortisBC. "Our collaboration with UBCO and their research at the H2LAB is a key part of this journey. Together, we're exploring how hydrogen can be integrated safely and effectively into our gas system, and the insights we're gaining will play a vital role in shaping the future of low-carbon energy, including hydrogen blending with natural gas to reduce emissions even further."

Today, UBCO and FortisBC representatives toured the lab for the first time since it was in operation. Research was also on display today from Dr. Dimitry Sediako's colleagues Dr. Joshua Brinkerhoff, Dr. Sina Kheirkhah and Dr. Sunny Li who are all furthering hydrogen research and innovation with their teams at UBCO.

One of the UBC engineering researchers already at work in the lab is Dr. Sediako, who also heads up UBCO's High Performance Powertrain Materials lab.

Dr. Sediako and his team are currently exploring the effects of hydrogen and hydrogen-enriched natural gas on existing infrastructure.

"We are so lucky to have FortisBC with us as an industry partner as we work to advance hydrogen testing and technology at UBCO," says Dr. Sediako. "Hydrogen gas has applications for so many industries and sectors, so being able to test materials and techniques is critically important as we work toward wider adoption."

Dr. Sediako points out that while many people have heard of hydrogen being explored for usage in the energy sector and other industries there are still many misconceptions around its safety and deployment. Among other applications, this lab will work to study possible issues with the hope of one day having hydrogen safely and reliably delivered through existing gas infrastructure.

"Today is all about celebrating the collaboration between FortisBC and UBCO—where we are, and where we are going, with hydrogen research," said Dr. Hughes. "We're proud to showcase this space and let industry and community know that it stands at the ready. Come and work with us. Bring us your challenges and opportunities. Be part of hydrogen innovation in the region. Our doors are open."

About UBC Okanagan / School of Engineering

UBC's Okanagan campus is an innovative hub for research and learning founded in partnership with local Indigenous peoples, the Syilx Okanagan Nation, in whose traditional, ancestral and unceded territory the campus resides. The Okanagan campus combines a globally recognized UBC education with a tight-knit and entrepreneurial community that welcomes students and faculty from around the world in British Columbia's stunning Okanagan Valley. The most established and influential global rankings all consistently place UBC in the top five per cent of universities in the world, and among the top three Canadian universities. The latest subject rankings from Times Higher Education, QS World University Rankings for engineering and technology, and Maclean's place UBC Engineering second-highest in Canada, and 25th globally according to QS. For more visit ok.ubc.ca.

About FortisBC Energy Inc.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,143 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,086,500 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and approximately 51,600 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Energy Inc., visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

According to Dr. Sediako, there are four standard tests in the industry when studying hydrogen's effects on materials—all of which UBCO researchers can now perform in the H2LAB:

Slow strain rate tensile test (SSRT) applies a slow, constant strain to a material until it fractures. Fatigue crack gross rate test (FCGR) in which a material is repeatedly loaded and unloaded, in order to study the cracks that may initiate and grow progressively under the influence of cyclic stresses. Fatigue toughness test measures how well a material can resist crack growth when under increasing load. It's often used to help determine the risk of component failure and to select materials. Hydrogen permeability test measures how much hydrogen can pass through a material. The test is used to determine if a material is suitable for hydrogen-related applications.

"Prior to the creation of this lab, none of this testing could occur in the Okanagan—or in B.C.'s and Canadian academia for that matter," explains Dr. Sediako. "In fact, very few labs in North America have infrastructure and expertise to do this type of testing."

As Dr. Sediako explains, phase one of the research, conducted over the past few years, has focused on SSRT and FCGR. Now, in phase two, UBCO and FortisBC are exploring how to develop the knowledge and infrastructure for tests three and four—fatigue toughness and hydrogen permeability.

"This testing is instrumental for hydrogen-related projects across many different sectors that are important in B.C. and across the country. If we want to see hydrogen clean energy being used in gas transmission, aerospace, automotive and other areas, we first need this testing and the development of a reliable network for transmission."

