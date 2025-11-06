Canada's supply chain industry marks major milestone with first hydrogen-powered grocery delivery truck

FortisBC Energy Inc. and various contributors advance lower carbon solutions for heavy trucking

SURREY, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Ltd., FortisBC Energy Inc. and partners have launched the first sustained commercial demonstration of a hydrogen-powered Class 8 truck in British Columbia. The milestone was celebrated today at Loblaw's Marine Drive distribution centre with project contributors, industry stakeholders and government officials.

The project, supported by FortisBC's Clean Growth Innovation Fund, launched earlier this fall to demonstrate the real-world performance of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks in daily retail operations. The hydrogen pilot in B.C. marks the next step in the company's strategy to explore lower carbon, scalable technologies that can help transform how goods move across Canada.

Since beginning regular service the week of October 14, the hydrogen-fuelled truck has completed multiple Lower Mainland–to–Squamish routes and logged hundreds of kilometres of zero-emission deliveries, providing valuable data on performance, fuelling and operating conditions.

The demonstration brings together a broad partnership including HTEC, the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA), the BC Trucking Association (BCTA), Deloitte, Transport Canada, the province of British Columbia and Hyundai Motor Company.

Funding for this demonstration includes a $30,000 contribution from FortisBC's Clean Growth Innovation Fund. Data collection and analysis are supported through Transport Canada's Zero Emission Trucking Program, delivered via the Deloitte and AMTA Trucking Testbed and AMTA's own Zero Emission Trucking Testbed, which is piloting zero-emission freight hauling in Western Canada. Funding for the Hyundai Xcient Fuel Cell truck is provided through the province of B.C.'s Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund, which supports the province's clean-energy sector.

The truck is leased from HTEC and fueled at HTEC's Southeast Marine Drive hydrogen station in Vancouver. The truck's operation between the Lower Mainland and Squamish offers critical insights into the vehicle's range, efficiency and performance.

The demonstration will continue through late November 2025, contributing data and insights to help inform future hydrogen vehicle and infrastructure development across British Columbia.

Quotes

"We're proud to support initiatives that bring together government, industry and innovators to show how Canada can lead in building a cleaner, more competitive economy. By cutting emissions, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth in the transportation sector and beyond, projects like this are helping build a stronger, more resilient future for our country." said Hon. Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

"British Columbia is leading the way in developing practical, low-carbon solutions that will help transform how we move goods across our province," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. "Projects like this hydrogen truck pilot show the power of collaboration between government, industry and innovators to advance cleaner transportation options and support our transition to a net-zero economy."

"Heavy-duty transportation is one of the hardest sectors to lower carbon emissions, but through collaboration and innovative thinking we can help drive forward solutions," said Mike Leclair, vice president, major projects and LNG at FortisBC. "Hydrogen offers the long range and fast refuelling needed for freight, and this demonstration shows how industry, utilities and government can work together to advance practical, lower carbon solutions."

"Support from the province has been essential in securing these vehicles and enabling the deployment of hydrogen fuel-cell trucks in real-world fleet operations," said Jeff Grant, vice president, Commercial Development at HTEC. "We're pleased to work with organizations like Loblaw and FortisBC, whose commitment and leadership in adopting clean technologies is helping to advance practical, scalable solutions for lower carbon freight in Canada."

"BCTA is pleased to support this pilot. Hydrogen fuel cell trucks have the potential to meet the needs of carriers who operate longer distances and heavier loads, but we need real operating data to understand how they perform," said Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association. "This demonstration helps our industry learn what works, what needs improvement and where hydrogen can fit alongside other zero-emission technologies in B.C.'s transportation network."

About Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ more than 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

About FortisBC Energy Inc.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,143 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,086,500 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and approximately 51,600 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Energy Inc., visit fortisbc.com . For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com .

About HTEC

HTEC operates across the full clean hydrogen value chain--from production, liquefaction, and distribution to fueling infrastructure and zero-emission vehicle solutions through its Vehicle Leasing Corporation (VLC). With a growing network of projects throughout British Columbia, HTEC is fueling the drive to hydrogen.

