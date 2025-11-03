U.S. Lumber Coalition Comments on Upcoming Canadian Lumber Subsidy Summit in British Columbia

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canada has convened a summit organized by both federal and provincial governments with the Canadian industry focused on finding ways to maintain Canada's massive excess and unneeded lumber capacity. That excess capacity continues to be immensely disruptive to the U.S. lumber market, costing U.S. jobs and impeding U.S. forest industry growth. A provincial government official emphasized that this summit and their U.S. messaging efforts center around the need to "stand up for B.C. forestry workers, their interests, and their paychecks."

"The focus of the U.S. Lumber Coalition is to fight for the interests of U.S. workers, their paychecks, their companies, and the livelihoods of forestry-dependent communities in the U.S. by seeking the continued full and unrelenting enforcement of our trade laws. This is a U.S. forestry jobs issue, not a 'what does Canada need to maintain its massive excess lumber capacity' issue," stated Zoltan van Heyningen, Executive Director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition.

"Canada should be discussing how to responsibly reduce its massive 6 to 8 billion board feet of excess lumber capacity instead of holding a summit on how to maintain that excess capacity and production. Canada's insistence on protecting its excess capacity and the associated Canadian jobs means shipping 60 to 90 percent of that lumber into the U.S. market at the direct expense of U.S. jobs. Canada should reverse its massive lumber subsidy programs and should stop treating the U.S. market as its dumping ground for Canadian lumber," continued van Heyningen.

"Canada is currently subject to a combined antidumping and anti-subsidy duty of 35.16 percent, as well as a Section 232 tariff of 10 percent. If Canada wants to lower its 35.16 percent antidumping and anti-subsidy duty levels, all it needs to do is to stop dumping into the U.S. market and stop providing massive subsidies to its lumber industry. As we've stated many times, Canada fully controls the antidumping and anti-subsidy duty levels through its actions. I think Canada should stop complaining about being subject to U.S. trade laws and instead put that energy into eliminating its unfair trade practices," added van Heyningen.

"President Trump is imposing a 10 percent Section 232 tariff as part of his strategic steps to grow the U.S. lumber industry and move the United States towards full self-sufficiency for all of its dimensional lumber needs. We applaud the President for both his forward-looking vision for the U.S. lumber industry and his strong actions to turn that vision and goals into reality," stated Andrew Miller, Chair and Owner of Stimson Lumber Company.

"As Canada keeps rolling out new aid to its softwood lumber industry and residual industries that support the Canadian lumber industry, President Trump should consider adding additional tariff measures until Canada gets the message that subsidies for its industry to the detriment of our industry will no longer the tolerated," concluded Miller.

