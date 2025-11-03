U.S. Lumber Coalition Comments on Upcoming Canadian Lumber Subsidy Summit in British Columbia

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canada has convened a summit organized by both federal and provincial governments with the Canadian industry focused on finding ways to maintain Canada's massive excess and unneeded lumber capacity. That excess capacity continues to be immensely disruptive to the U.S. lumber market, costing U.S. jobs and impeding U.S. forest industry growth. A provincial government official emphasized that this summit and their U.S. messaging efforts center around the need to "stand up for B.C. forestry workers, their interests, and their paychecks."

"The focus of the U.S. Lumber Coalition is to fight for the interests of U.S. workers, their paychecks, their companies, and the livelihoods of forestry-dependent communities in the U.S. by seeking the continued full and unrelenting enforcement of our trade laws. This is a U.S. forestry jobs issue, not a 'what does Canada need to maintain its massive excess lumber capacity' issue," stated Zoltan van Heyningen, Executive Director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition.

"Canada should be discussing how to responsibly reduce its massive 6 to 8 billion board feet of excess lumber capacity instead of holding a summit on how to maintain that excess capacity and production. Canada's insistence on protecting its excess capacity and the associated Canadian jobs means shipping 60 to 90 percent of that lumber into the U.S. market at the direct expense of U.S. jobs. Canada should reverse its massive lumber subsidy programs and should stop treating the U.S. market as its dumping ground for Canadian lumber," continued van Heyningen.

"Canada is currently subject to a combined antidumping and anti-subsidy duty of 35.16 percent, as well as a Section 232 tariff of 10 percent. If Canada wants to lower its 35.16 percent antidumping and anti-subsidy duty levels, all it needs to do is to stop dumping into the U.S. market and stop providing massive subsidies to its lumber industry. As we've stated many times, Canada fully controls the antidumping and anti-subsidy duty levels through its actions. I think Canada should stop complaining about being subject to U.S. trade laws and instead put that energy into eliminating its unfair trade practices," added van Heyningen.

"President Trump is imposing a 10 percent Section 232 tariff as part of his strategic steps to grow the U.S. lumber industry and move the United States towards full self-sufficiency for all of its dimensional lumber needs. We applaud the President for both his forward-looking vision for the U.S. lumber industry and his strong actions to turn that vision and goals into reality," stated Andrew Miller, Chair and Owner of Stimson Lumber Company.

"As Canada keeps rolling out new aid to its softwood lumber industry and residual industries that support the Canadian lumber industry, President Trump should consider adding additional tariff measures until Canada gets the message that subsidies for its industry to the detriment of our industry will no longer the tolerated," concluded Miller.

U.S. lumber community voices on the harmful effects of Canadian subsidized and unfairly traded softwood lumber imports:

https://uslumbercoalition.org/video/canada-piles-on-more-lumber-subsidies-and-continues-to-harm-u-s-lumber-industry/

About the U.S. Lumber Coalition

The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices. The Coalition supports the full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to allow the U.S. industry to invest and grow to its natural size without being impaired by unfairly traded imports. Continued full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws will strengthen domestic supply lines by maximizing long-term domestic production and lumber availability produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

Canadian Subsidy Announcements Since August 2025:

Federal

Reskilling Package : In September 2025, the GOC announced a new reskilling package created to train 50,000 workers to invest in Canadians through the federal government's Labour Market Development Agreements with provinces and territories. The GOC pledged an additional $450 million over the next three years to train employees, including "mid-career, long-tenured workers affected by U.S. tariffs and global market shifts." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)





: In September 2025, the GOC announced a new reskilling package created to train 50,000 workers to invest in Canadians through the federal government's Labour Market Development Agreements with provinces and territories. The GOC pledged an additional $450 million over the next three years to train employees, including "mid-career, long-tenured workers affected by U.S. tariffs and global market shifts." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and) Workforce Alliances and Sectoral Workforce Innovation Fund : In September 2025, the government announced it would invest $382 million over the next five years to "invest in projects tailored to local job markets to help businesses recruit and retain the workforce they need." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)





: In September 2025, the government announced it would invest $382 million over the next five years to "invest in projects tailored to local job markets to help businesses recruit and retain the workforce they need." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and) Workforce Innovation Fund : In September 2025, the government announced it would provide $50 million to fund "projects that help businesses in key sectors and regions recruit and retain the workforce they need." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)





: In September 2025, the government announced it would provide $50 million to fund "projects that help businesses in key sectors and regions recruit and retain the workforce they need." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and) Strategic Response Fund : In September 2025, the GOC launched this new program to support "economic resilience" for "strategic sectors disproportionately exposed to U.S. tariffs and global trade risks." (https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/ised/en/programs-and-initiatives/strategic-response-fund)





: In September 2025, the GOC launched this new program to support "economic resilience" for "strategic sectors disproportionately exposed to U.S. tariffs and global trade risks." (https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/ised/en/programs-and-initiatives/strategic-response-fund) Immediate Liquidity Relief : In September 2025, the Business Development Bank of Canada announced that it would offer loans of $2 - $5 million for SMEs impacted by tariffs. The Bank will also offer "{f}lexibilities to the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, including lower interest rates and longer maturities." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)





: In September 2025, the Business Development Bank of Canada announced that it would offer loans of $2 - $5 million for SMEs impacted by tariffs. The Bank will also offer "{f}lexibilities to the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, including lower interest rates and longer maturities." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and) Regional Tariff Response Initiative : This program was created earlier this year in March, and in September 2025, the GOC announced that it would significantly increase allocated funds from $450 million to $1 billion over the next three years to support businesses (particularly SMEs) directly or indirectly impacted by U.S. tariffs. (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)





: This program was created earlier this year in March, and in September 2025, the GOC announced that it would significantly increase allocated funds from $450 million to $1 billion over the next three years to support businesses (particularly SMEs) directly or indirectly impacted by U.S. tariffs. (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and) New Buy Canadian Policy: By November 2025, the GOC pledged to prioritize Canadian suppliers in federal spending and have amended its procurement requirements to require all federal agencies and Crown corporations to follow the Buy Canada Policy. The Policy includes Canadian softwood lumber. (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)

Alberta

Regional Tariff Response Initiative for the Prairie Provinces (AB, MB, SK): In September 2025, the Prairies Economic Development Canada initiated a program in response to the Regional Tariff Response Initiative strategy announced by the GOC earlier that month. This program is being administered to "protect Canadian businesses and workers from the impacts of tariffs." (https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/services/funding/regional-tariff-response-initiative.html)

British Columbia

BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund : In September 2025, the GBC announced $2.5 million in funding for nine wood-product manufacturing businesses to plan or complete capital projects. (https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025FOR0039-000907)

: In September 2025, the GBC announced $2.5 million in funding for nine wood-product manufacturing businesses to plan or complete capital projects. (https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025FOR0039-000907) Regional Tariff Response Initiative: In October 2025, as part of the GOC's strategy announced in September, the GBC launched this program to "defend Canadian jobs, industries, and supply chains" and to "protect Canadian businesses and workers from the impact of tariffs." Approved projects may receive $200,000 to $10 million in funding. Proposals from businesses in certain sectors, including forestry , will be prioritized. (https://www.canada.ca/en/pacific-economic-development/services/funding/regional-tariff-response-initiative.html)

Ontario

Ontario Forest Access Roads Program: In September 2025, the GOO announced a $20 million increase in funding for Provincial Forest Access Roads program (already countervailed). (https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/forestry/ottawa-must-turn-talk-into-action-to-save-forestry-says-ontario-associate-minister-11270907)

In September 2025, the GOO announced a $20 million increase in funding for Provincial Forest Access Roads program (already countervailed). (https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/forestry/ottawa-must-turn-talk-into-action-to-save-forestry-says-ontario-associate-minister-11270907) Ontario Sawmill Chip Support Program: In September 2025, the GOO announced a $10 million increase in funding for Ontario Sawmill Chip Support program to help sawmills find "new, innovative markets for their wood chips." (https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/forestry/ottawa-must-turn-talk-into-action-to-save-forestry-says-ontario-associate-minister-11270907)

In September 2025, the GOO announced a $10 million increase in funding for Ontario Sawmill Chip Support program to help sawmills find "new, innovative markets for their wood chips." (https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/forestry/ottawa-must-turn-talk-into-action-to-save-forestry-says-ontario-associate-minister-11270907) Investments in Steel and Softwood Lumber Industries : In September 2025, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the government announced "a series of investments to strengthen the economy across Northern Ontario." These initiatives will support "workers and businesses most affected by tariffs and trade disruptions." (https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/news/canadian-news/ontario-economic-agency-announces-investments-steel-and-softwood-industries)

: In September 2025, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the government announced "a series of investments to strengthen the economy across Northern Ontario." These initiatives will support "workers and businesses most affected by tariffs and trade disruptions." (https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/news/canadian-news/ontario-economic-agency-announces-investments-steel-and-softwood-industries) Regional Tariff Response Initiative in Southern Ontario: In October 2025, as part of the GOC's strategy announced in September, the GOO launched the RTRI to help businesses across all sectors "overcome trade disruptions" caused by tariffs. Businesses can request funding ranging from $125,000 to $10 million. (https://feddev-ontario.canada.ca/en/funding-southern-ontario/regional-tariff-response-initiative-southern-ontario)

CONTACT: Zoltan van Heyningen

[email protected] | 202-805-9133

SOURCE The U.S. Lumber Coalition