TYNE VALLEY, PE, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

In December 2019, a fire destroyed the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre, leaving a need for a new space for residents to gather and stay active.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, and his Worship Jeffery Noye, Mayor of Tyne Valley, announced funding to build a new energy-efficient events centre in Tyne Valley. The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, and the Honourable Steven Myers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, was also in attendance.

The project will replace the former Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre with a brand new energy efficient building. The arena will house an NHL-sized ice rink and include five dressing rooms. Washrooms will be fully accessible and feature green fixtures. The centre will also include a concession area, fitness centre, and multiple offices for community groups and event organization. The new facility will improve the sports centre Tyne Valley residents knew and loved to make it even more accessible and environmentally-friendly.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.9 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $3.3 million, while the municipality is providing more than $3.1 million.

This projects is one in a series of important project announcements that will be made across the province over the coming weeks. The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence, while safely and sustainably restoring economic growth.

"Investing in modern and accessible recreation infrastructure is essential to building healthy, inclusive, and resilient communities. The new Centre will be a place that brings Tyne Valley residents together, keeps them active, and supports a green future for generations to come. This project will also provide jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. When Canada builds, Canada grows."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As Islanders, community means everything to us, which is why supporting Island communities is important to our government. The residents of Tyne Valley have done their part, and we are proud to do ours as we work together to rebuild a cornerstone of the community and surrounding area. Today, we are investing in more than a new rink and events facility, we are investing in the community. We are investing in Islanders now and for generations to come."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $324 towards more than 120 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

