Two Hands Corporation Announces New EntangleX Milestone as External Partner Beta Testing Begins

External beta phase follows internal testing and represents the next development milestone for the Company's quantum circuit simulation software platform

Highlights:

EntangleX's base user interface is now available to selected external partners for beta testing.

External participants will evaluate platform usability, workflow clarity, technical stability and potential areas for refinement.

The Company currently expects to introduce further EntangleX enhancements later in 2026, subject to development progress, technical validation, available resources and beta feedback.

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y., July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Two Hands Corporation (OTCID: TWOH) (the "Company") today announced that the base user interface for EntangleX, its internally developed quantum circuit simulation software platform, is now available to selected external partners for third-party beta testing.

The Company previously announced that it completed its corporate name change to Quantum X Inc. and initiated the required process with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") to update its market-facing corporate name and obtain a new trading symbol. Until FINRA completes its review and the requested changes become effective, the Company will continue to be identified on OTC Markets under the name Two Hands Corporation and the ticker symbol "TWOH."

The external beta phase follows a period of internal testing and refinement conducted by the Company's development team. Participating partners will be provided access to the interface to evaluate the user experience, circuit-building workflow, results presentation, platform stability and other aspects of the software within independent testing environments.

Feedback received during the beta-testing period is expected to help the Company identify usability improvements, technical refinements and additional functionality that may be considered for future versions of the platform.

The commencement of external beta testing represents another development milestone for EntangleX and moves the platform beyond testing conducted solely within the Company's internal development environment.

"Opening EntangleX to external beta testing marks an important transition from internal development to independent partner evaluation," said Emil Assentato, Chief Executive Officer of Two Hands Corporation, "Independent feedback will help us better understand how users interact with the software, where the experience can be improved and which capabilities should be prioritized during the next stage of development."

EntangleX is being developed as a software-based environment through which users may design, run and evaluate simulated quantum circuits using conventional computing infrastructure, including graphics processing units.

The platform is intended to provide researchers, educators, technical teams and institutional users with a practical way to explore quantum circuit concepts, test algorithms and develop quantum-related knowledge without first requiring direct access to specialized quantum hardware. EntangleX is not a physical quantum computer and does not perform calculations directly on quantum hardware or provide quantum-computing speed. Instead, the platform uses conventional computing infrastructure to model how quantum circuits may operate. The size and complexity of circuits that may be simulated will depend on available processing capacity, GPU memory, infrastructure configuration and the simulation methods being used.

"Our objective during this beta phase is to collect structured feedback from users operating outside our internal development environment," said Ujjwal Roy, who is leading the development of EntangleX. "We are focused on usability, workflow clarity, technical reliability and identifying the enhancements that may provide the greatest value in future versions of the platform."

The base user interface represents the initial stage of the EntangleX product roadmap. Subject to development progress, technical validation, available resources and feedback received during beta testing, the Company currently expects to introduce further enhancements and functionality later in 2026.

The availability of the interface for beta testing does not constitute a commercial product launch. The Company is not announcing any customer contracts, commercial revenues, pricing, performance benchmarks or general-availability date in connection with this update.

The Company intends to provide additional information as material development and testing milestones are reached.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation; OTCID: TWOH, is a publicly traded company focused on identifying and developing opportunities in quantum technology, artificial intelligence applications and related emerging technology sectors. The Company is advancing its strategic transition toward technology-focused opportunities while continuing to evaluate complementary technologies and potential commercial applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development, testing, functionality, performance, architecture, deployment, timing, future enhancements, potential applications and possible commercialization of EntangleX; the anticipated scope and results of external beta testing; the incorporation of feedback from beta participants; the introduction of additional functionality later in 2026; and the Company's business strategy and transition toward quantum technology, artificial intelligence and related emerging technology opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include technical feasibility and performance, the results of internal and external testing, development delays, access to qualified personnel and financial resources, reliance on third-party software and infrastructure, cybersecurity and data-protection risks, intellectual-property risks, competition, market acceptance, regulatory developments and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy.

There can be no assurance that beta testing will produce the anticipated results, that planned functionality or enhancements will be completed within the expected timeframe, or that any contemplated deployment or commercial objective will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Two Hands Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Two Hands Corporation

Contact Information: For further information, please contact: Two Hands Corporation, Mr. Emil Assentato, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 516-816-9223, Email: [email protected]