Two Hands Corporation Confirms Completion of Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange and Provides Update on Quantum-Focused Corporate Name Change

LOCUST VALLEY, NY, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Two Hands Corporation (OTC: TWOH) (the "Company") today confirmed the completion of its voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), which became effective at the close of trading on July 7, 2026. The Company also provided an update regarding initial regulatory steps in connection with a proposed corporate name change as part of its ongoing transition toward quantum technology and related AI-enabled opportunities.

Voluntary Delisting from the CSE

Following the close of trading on July 7, 2026, the Company's common shares are no longer listed or posted for trading on the CSE. The Company's common stock continues to be quoted on OTC Markets in the United States under the symbol "TWOH," and the Company remains fully subject to its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company also intends to continue providing its financial statements and related disclosure materials to the CSE, as applicable.

The Company's voluntary delisting from the CSE was not the result of any compliance or regulatory issue with the CSE. The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the voluntary delisting, confirming the effective date and related disclosure.

The decision to voluntarily delist from the CSE followed an evaluation of the costs, administrative requirements, and transaction-related considerations associated with maintaining a dual listing. Management believes that maintaining the Company's quotation on OTC Markets is appropriate at this time and will allow the Company to focus resources on business operations, SEC reporting obligations, and strategic objectives.

No action is required by shareholders in connection with the delisting. Shareholders with account-specific inquiries are encouraged to contact their respective brokers.

The Board of Directors and management extend their appreciation to the Company's shareholders for their continued support.

Corporate Name Change Update

Two Hands Corporation has submitted documentation to the State of Delaware in connection with a proposed corporate name change to "Quantum X Corporation." The Company has received verbal confirmation from the State of Delaware regarding the proposed name for Delaware corporate record purposes and is currently awaiting the issuance of final approved documentation.

The proposed name change, once reflected in the Company's Delaware corporate records, will not by itself change the Company's trading symbol or market-facing trading information. Upon receipt of the finalized Delaware documentation, the Company intends to submit the required materials to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to process the proposed corporate name change for market purposes and to request a new trading symbol. Official submissions to FINRA cannot be completed until the approved corporate documentation is formally issued by the State of Delaware.

The proposed corporate name change and any related ticker symbol change remain subject to applicable regulatory processing and approval. Until such processing is complete, the Company's common stock will continue to be quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol "TWOH."

Strategic Transition

The completion of the voluntary delisting and the initiation of the proposed corporate name change are part of the Company's ongoing transition toward quantum technology-focused opportunities, with quantum technology expected to serve as the Company's primary strategic focus. As part of this transition, the Company intends to evaluate multi-vertical opportunities in quantum computing, quantum-related intellectual property, and AI-enabled applications that may emerge from or support the broader quantum technology ecosystem.

"We are pleased to complete these steps as we continue aligning the Company's public-market structure and corporate identity with our current strategic direction," stated Emil Assentato, Chief Executive Officer of Two Hands Corporation. "The proposed Quantum X name reflects our intended focus on quantum technology as a core area of opportunity, while also allowing the Company to evaluate related applications across AI-enabled and emerging technology verticals. The completion of the voluntary delisting allows management to focus resources on business operations, reporting obligations, and strategic initiatives. We appreciate the continued support and patience of our shareholders as we move through this transition."

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (OTC: TWOH) is a publicly traded company focused on multi-vertical opportunities in quantum technology and artificial intelligence applications. The Company is currently advancing a strategic transition toward quantum-focused opportunities while continuing to evaluate related emerging technology verticals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's proposed corporate name change, anticipated FINRA submission, potential ticker symbol change, continued financial disclosure practices, strategic transition, and future business focus. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, market conditions, availability of capital and financing, and general economic or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risk factors is available in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Two Hands Corporation

Contact Information: For further information, please contact: Two Hands Corporation, Mr. Emil Assentato, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 516-816-9223, Email: [email protected]