Two Hands Corporation Announces Convertible Loan Agreement

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Two Hands Corporation ("Two Hands" or the "Company") (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTC: TWOH) is pleased to announce it has issued a convertible promissory note (the "Note") to 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC (the "Lender") in the principal amount of US$94,300, with additional tranches up to an aggregate of US$840,000 during the next 12 months, subject to agreement between the Company and the Lender (the "Loan"). ‎The loan is subject to an original issue discount of US$12,300, and expenses payable to the Company of US$7,000, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of US$75,000 under the first tranche of the Loan. The Loan is payable in full within 18 ‎months from the date of the first advance (the "Maturity Date"), and accrues ‎interest at an annual rate equal to 10% per annum.

The amount outstanding under the Loan is convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price to be determined, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the conversion of the Loan shall be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities law. The Company intends to use the Loan for general working capital purposes.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands has been active in the Food Retail and Distribution Service Industry (SIC Code 7389) for several years, focusing on the Consumer Non-Cyclical sector. The Company is dedicated to providing quality products and services to meet the needs of its customers.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the potential conversion of the Loan into Common Shares and the use of proceeds of the Loan.

For further information, please visit www.twohands.ca.

Contact Information: For further information, please contact:‎ Mr. Emil Assentato, CEO, Two Hands Corporation, Phone: 516-816-9223, Email: [email protected]