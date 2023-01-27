KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Empire Life is pleased to announce that Empire Life Asset Allocation GIF and Empire Life Short Term High Income GIF have been recognized for their exceptional risk-adjusted performance over the previous calendar year, each winning a Fundata FundGrade A+ Award.

Fundata determines the winners using an objective score-based calculation that determines their "best of the best" in various fund categories for each calendar year.

"Empire Life Asset Allocation exemplifies the team's commitment to our disciplined investment style, with a strong emphasis on finding great businesses at attractive valuations to help build wealth," said Paul Holba, Chief Investment Officer, Empire Life Investments Inc. "The fund is not only our largest segregated fund, but it has a strong track record of performance having been 1st or 2nd quartile across 1, 3, 5, 10, and 15-year performance periods1".

Mr. Holba also noted that the "Empire Life Short Term High Income has been first or second quartile every year since it was launched1 and demonstrates our commitment to offering a variety of asset classes to help investors build successful portfolios. We are proud to offer investors these award-winning funds and a diverse range of investment options in our segregated fund contracts to help them achieve their financial goals."

Empire Life Asset Allocation GIF and Empire Life Short Term High Income GIF are available in the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds (GIF) contract. For more information about these award-winning funds or the full suite of Empire Life segregated funds, visit our website www.empire.ca.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, The Empire Life Insurance Company provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2022, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds. Follow Empire Life Investments Inc. on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information.



1. Source: Morningstar Research Inc. as of December 31, 2022, based on Class A, Class A units are only available to existing clients.

