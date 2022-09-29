LA LOCHE, SK, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Residents of La Loche will now have access to improved affordable housing, thanks to investments by the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Jim Lemaigre, MLA for Athabasca, on behalf of the Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), and representatives from Methy Housing Corporation celebrated the development of 28 affordable tiny homes that will support individuals experiencing homelessness.

The grand opening marks the completion of the Nechile Sekoe Tiny Homes project, which created 20 one-bedroom units, and the start of construction of the second phase of the Methy Tiny Homes project, which will create eight additional one-bedroom units.

Through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy, the two projects received $1.6 million in funding to develop 22 of the units. The remaining six units were funded by Métis Nation Saskatchewan. Methy Tiny Homes also received $700,000 through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

This announcement builds on the grand opening today of the Prairie Pioneers Independent Housing project, including four supportive housing units designed for individuals with brain injuries in Swift Current. The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan jointly provided $656,000 through the Canada–Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place they can turn to in difficult times. Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to invest in innovative tiny homes projects like Nechile Sekoe and Methy that bring new ideas to help house some of our most vulnerable Canadians. These homes are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life and a symbol of a fresh start for the residents. This is another example of how our government's National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

The Government of Saskatchewan is working towards our goal to make affordable housing more accessible and to support families in greatest housing need. We are very proud to be part of these two important projects that offer safe and stable housing to people in need in La Loche. We will continue to work with our community partners to connect La Loche residents to affordable housing and support them in raising their families, planning for the future and building a life in their community. – Jim Lemaigre, MLA for Athabasca

"The construction of 28 tiny homes that provide a safe and supportive housing environment for vulnerable homeless residents of our community is a much-welcomed project in La Loche. Methy Housing Corporation appreciates the continued funding support from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and the Métis Nation – Homelessness Strategy Program. I also acknowledge the great work of our local construction crew in constructing the housing units." – Georgina Joibois, President of Methy Housing Corporation

Since 2007, SHC has created 137 affordable rental units, 23 affordable homeowner units and 12 professional staff rentals in La Loche . Seventy of these affordable housing units and the 12 professional staff rentals were developed in partnership with Methy Housing Corporation. An additional eight units are currently under construction through the second phase of the Methy Tiny Homes project.

. Seventy of these affordable housing units and the 12 professional staff rentals were developed in partnership with Methy Housing Corporation. An additional eight units are currently under construction through the second phase of the Methy Tiny Homes project. Métis Nation Saskatchewan provided $88,000 in funding to create six of the 28 units.

in funding to create six of the 28 units. Methy Housing Corporation is a non-profit organization owned and operated by the Northern Village of La Loche that provides project management and construction services in the municipality.

that provides project management and construction services in the municipality. Methy Housing Corporation also employs a Support Services Coordinator, who provides a variety of support services to their tenants. These supports include employment training, adult education upgrading, post-secondary training, health services and counselling.

Pursuant to the National Housing Strategy (NHS), the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan.

over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. The Governments of and have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

