TVI Pacific Inc. Announces Issuances of Promissory Notes

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") announces that pursuant to the terms and conditions of unsecured interest-bearing promissory notes (the "Notes") issued by TVI, Prime Resources Holdings, Inc. (the "Lender") has advanced loans in the principal amounts of $171,732.00 and $71,196.00, respectively, for aggregate proceeds of $242,928.00 to fund certain accrued expenses of the Company (collectively, the "Loans"). Pursuant to the terms of the Notes, outstanding indebtedness under the Notes accrue interest at prime plus 2.0% per annum and, subject to certain acceleration events, mature in October 2025.

The Lender is a "related party" of the Company, and entering into the Notes and matters relating thereto are considered to be "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") requiring the Company, in the absence of exemptions, to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval, of the related party transactions.

Pursuant to Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101, the Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder requirements, respectively, as, in addition to no securities of the Company being listed or quoted on certain specified exchanges, the Loans are non-convertible loans obtained on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if the Loans were obtained from a person dealing at arm's length and not repayable, directly or indirectly, in equity or voting securities of the Company or a subsidiary.

The Loans were approved by the independent directors of the Company (the "Independent Directors"), being all directors other than Messrs. Clifford James, Manual Paolo Villar, and Michael Regino. To the knowledge of the Company, there is no material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed. No special committee of the Independent Directors was established in connection with the Loans as all of the Independent Directors were engaged in respect of the Loans and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.

Neither the Company nor any director or senior officer of the Company has knowledge, after reasonable inquiry, of any prior valuation in respect of the Company that relates to the subject matter of or is otherwise relevant to the Loans, which has been made in the 24 months prior to the date of this News Release. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closings of the Loans as the details of the Loans were not finalized until immediately prior to their respective issuance and the Company wished to close the transactions as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines, one of the most prolifically mineralized countries in the world. TVI maintains a strong presence in the Philippines through its 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD, a Philippines corporation. Through TVIRD, TVI has ownership in TVIRD's 100%-owned Balabag gold/silver mine, a currently producing mine, and is focused on ramping-up to commercial production at TVIRD's recently restarted 100%-owned Siana gold mine. TVIRD also has in its portfolio of projects its 100%-owned Mapawa project (gold), a 60% indirect interest in the Mabilo project (a copper-gold-iron skarn deposit that offers potential for multi-metal products, namely copper, gold and silver, with by-products magnetite and pyrite), and a 60% interest in Agata Mining Ventures Inc. (nickel/iron DSO mine).

For further information: Patrick Hanna, Chief Financial Officer, TVI Pacific Inc., Phone: 403-265-4356, E-mail: [email protected]