TVI Pacific Announces Corrected Notice & Access Notification of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") filed and mailed to applicable shareholders a Notice & Access Notification (the "Notice") in respect of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held June 28, 2023. Subsequent to such filing and mailing, TVI identified an error in the Notice. The Notice did not include in the matters to be considered by shareholders at the Meeting that such business will include the election of directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The corrected Notice has been filed and is available under TVI's profile on SEDAR together with the management information circular and proxy form previously filed on May 23, 2023, both of which remain unchanged (www.sedar.com).

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines, one of the most prolifically mineralized countries in the world. TVI currently holds a 30.66% equity interest in TVI Resource Development Phils, Inc. ("TVIRD"), a Philippines corporation. Through TVIRD, TVI has ownership in a currently producing gold mine and is focused on bringing on-stream the Siana gold mine at which equipment has been rehabilitated and commissioning of the plant has commenced in line with TVIRD's plan to restart operations.

For further information: Patrick Hanna, Chief Financial Officer, TVI Pacific Inc., Phone: 403-265-4356, E-mail: [email protected]