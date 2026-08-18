TVI PACIFIC ANNOUCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) ("TVI Pacific" or the "Company") announces that it held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on 18 August 2026.

At the Meeting, shareholders considered the matters described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 14 July 2026 (the "Management Information Circular"). Each matter submitted for approval received the requisite approval of shareholders (or, where applicable, the requisite approval of disinterested shareholders). 728,587,039 shares were issued and outstanding and eligible to vote. 256,495,706 shares were voted (35.20%).

Fixing the Number of Directors to be Elected

Shareholders approved the fixing of the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5). Based on the tabulation of votes, the resolution approving the number of directors received approximately 96.90% of the votes cast in favor of the resolution.

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected each of the nominees listed below as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are duly elected or appointed. Each nominee received the requisite majority of votes cast for his or her election, as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage Michael G. Regino 214,193,813 86.02 % 34,811,613 13.98 % Eugene T. Mateo 214,193,963 86.02 % 34,811,463 13.98 % Edsel M. Abrasaldo 214,834,874 86.28 % 34,170,552 13.72 % Yolanda L. Coronel-Armenta 213,709,713 85.83 % 35,295,713 14.17 % Rex A. Camit 214,871,124 86.29 % 34,134,302 13.71 %

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson and Company LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration. The resolution approving the appointment of the external auditor received approximately 97.26% of the votes cast in favor of the resolution.

Annual Approval of the Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's existing Stock Option Plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular. The resolution approving the Stock Option Plan received approximately 78.31% of the votes cast in favor of the resolution.

Approval of Shares for Debt Transaction

The Company's disinterested shareholders approved the Company's proposed shares-for-debt transaction with Prime Resources Holdings Inc., a Related Party, and the resulting creation of a Control Person, as discussed in the Management Information Circular. The resolution received approximately 73.95% of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders in favor of the resolution. This proposed shares-for-debt transaction is still subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support and participation in the Meeting.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on the acquisition and development of resource projects in the Asia-Pacific region. Through its investment in TVI Resource Development (Phils.), Inc., the Corporation has interests in producing and development-stage mining projects in the Philippines.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions, governmental or regulatory developments and general economic conditions. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the Company's current estimates, expectations and projections as of the date hereof. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TVI Pacific Inc.

For more information: TVI Pacific Inc., Lolot D. Manigsaca, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: +63 2 7728 8491, Email: [email protected]