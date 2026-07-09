TVIRD Group Reports Steady Q1 and Q2 2026 Production

TSX-V: TVI

TVI Pacific Investee TVIRD Reports First Half 2026 Production of 37,528 Ounces of Gold and 221,952 Ounces of Silver

CALGARY, AB and MAKATI CITY, Philippines, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - TVI Pacific Inc. ("TVI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update from TVI Resource Development (Philippines), Inc. ("TVIRD"), in which the Company holds a 30.66% interest, covering operating and development activities for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

During the first half of 2026, TVIRD's Balabag Gold-Silver Project and Siana Gold Project produced and shipped a combined 37,528 ounces of gold and 221,952 ounces of silver in doré form. In addition to steady production, TVIRD continued advancing exploration, infrastructure upgrades and development initiatives designed to extend mine life, improve operating efficiency and support future growth across its Philippine portfolio.

First Half 2026 Highlights

Combined production of 37,528 ounces of gold and 221,952 ounces of silver .

and . Balabag completed 15 doré shipments , producing 17,781 ounces of gold and 209,550 ounces of silver .

completed , producing and . Siana completed 13 doré shipments , producing 19,747 ounces of gold and 12,402 ounces of silver .

completed , producing and . Phase 13 drilling at the Lalab prospect was completed, totaling approximately 10,000 metres , while Phase 14A drilling is nearing completion.

, while Phase 14A drilling is nearing completion. Construction of Greenstone's second crushing circuit is approximately 90% complete and scheduled for commissioning during the third quarter.

and scheduled for commissioning during the third quarter. Greenstone also continued permitting for the raising of TSF6, increasing long-term tailings capacity, while geotechnical investigations commenced for the design of TSF7.

Greenstone continued development of its solar power facility, which is designed to be expandable to 9.9 MWp .

. Exploration and permitting activities progressed at the Mapawa Project.

Pre-development planning advanced at the Mabilo Copper-Gold Project.

Balabag Gold-Silver Project

Balabag continued to deliver consistent operating performance during the first six months of 2026. Between January 1 and June 30, 2026, Balabag completed 15 doré shipments, producing 17,781 ounces of gold and 209,550 ounces of silver. Since commercial production commenced in July 2021, the mine has completed 190 shipments, producing 172,512 ounces of gold and 3,233,874 ounces of silver.

Exploration activities also continued at the nearby Lalab prospect, which is being evaluated as a potential source of additional mill feed to support future mine-life extension. The Phase 13 drilling program has been completed, while Phase 14A drilling is nearing completion with only a limited number of holes remaining. Geological interpretation and planning for the next exploration phase are currently underway.

Siana Gold Project

The Siana Gold Project continued its operational ramp-up during soft commissioning. During the first half of 2026, Siana completed 13 doré shipments, producing 19,747 ounces of gold and 12,402 ounces of silver. Since commencement of soft commissioning, the operation has completed 85 shipments, producing 89,130 ounces of gold and 94,644 ounces of silver.

Operational improvements continued during the period. Construction of the second crushing circuit reached approximately 90% completion, while upgrades to the gravity circuit and oxygen generation system are expected to be completed during the third quarter.

Greenstone also continued permitting and expansion activities for Tailings Storage Facility No. 6 (TSF6) to support future operating capacity and increase long-term tailings storage, while advancing planning for TSF7 through geotechnical investigations and design work. Development of the site's solar power facility continued and is expected to provide up to 9.9 MWp of installed generating capacity upon full expansion.

Following completion of rehabilitation activities relating to the 2024 tailings storage facility incident, regulatory matters associated with the event have now been resolved. The rehabilitated area has been restored, and community relocation commitments have been completed.

Exploration and Development Projects

Mapawa Project

Exploration activities continued at the Mapawa Project during the reporting period, including UAV magnetic geophysical surveys, geological mapping, soil sampling and diamond drilling.

Twenty-seven drill holes totaling approximately 3,013 metres were completed at the San Jose and Sto. Niño prospects. Preliminary work at San Jose has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource that management intends to further evaluate and upgrade through additional drilling.

Greenstone also continued permitting activities, including submission of the project's Declaration of Mine Project Feasibility application to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and completion of field investigations by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

Mapawa continues to be evaluated as a potential future source of mill feed for the Siana processing plant.

Mabilo Project

TVIRD continued advancing preparations for development of the Mabilo Copper-Gold Project. Activities included planning for site facilities, camp construction and other pre-development works. Major permits are already in place, with the remaining approvals progressing according to schedule.

Pan de Azucar Project

Work also continued at the Pan de Azucar Project, where TVIRD is evaluating potential processing options while completing regulatory requirements for renewal of the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement. Environmental monitoring and community engagement activities remain ongoing.

About TVI Resource Development (Philippines), Inc.

TVI Resource Development (Philippines), Inc. ("TVIRD") is a Philippine resource company in which TVI Pacific Inc. holds a 30.66% interest. TVIRD is engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious and base metals in the Philippines through its producing operations and development-stage projects, including Balabag, Siana, Mabilo, Pan de Azucar and other exploration properties.

Website: www.tvipacific.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration activities, mineral resource potential, mine-life extension, development plans, construction schedules, permitting activities, infrastructure projects and future operating performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TVI Pacific Inc.

For further information contact: TVI Pacific Inc., Investor Relations, Tel: +1 (587) 328-8333, Email: [email protected]