TVA Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

MONTREAL, July 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") announced today that it recorded operating revenues in the amount of $103.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year decrease of $42.1 million. The net loss attributable to shareholders was $2.7 million or $0.06 per share, compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of $6.2 million or $0.14 per share in the same quarter of 2019.

Second quarter operating highlights:

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 1 of $7,366,000 , a $3,602,000 favourable variance from the same quarter of 2019.

of , a favourable variance from the same quarter of 2019. $3,470,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Broadcasting segment, a $5,076,000 favourable variance due to a 59.4% improvement in negative adjusted EBITDA 1 at the specialty channels, particularly "TVA Sports," whose costs reflect a significant reduction in the sporting events broadcast by the channel, including postponement of the National Hockey League (" NHL ") playoffs, partially offset by a 38.4% decrease in the adjusted EBITDA 1 of TVA Network.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Broadcasting segment, a favourable variance due to a 59.4% improvement in negative adjusted EBITDA at the specialty channels, particularly "TVA Sports," whose costs reflect a significant reduction in the sporting events broadcast by the channel, including postponement of the National Hockey League (" ") playoffs, partially offset by a 38.4% decrease in the adjusted EBITDA of TVA Network. $507,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, a $1,330,000 unfavourable variance caused primarily by the decreased profitability of soundstage, mobile and equipment rental and of postproduction activities as a result of the current health crisis. The segment's other activities posted increased profitability.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, a unfavourable variance caused primarily by the decreased profitability of soundstage, mobile and equipment rental and of postproduction activities as a result of the current health crisis. The segment's other activities posted increased profitability. $2,890,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Magazines segment, a $321,000 unfavourable variance resulting mainly from discontinuation of some titles, partially offset by the performance of the other titles, the publication frequency of which was reviewed, generating cost savings in excess of the decrease in their operating revenues.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Magazines segment, a unfavourable variance resulting mainly from discontinuation of some titles, partially offset by the performance of the other titles, the publication frequency of which was reviewed, generating cost savings in excess of the decrease in their operating revenues. $428,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Production & Distribution segment, a $106,000 favourable variance due mainly to savings in administrative expenses, which outweighed the decrease in gross margin on film production and distribution.

__________________________________ 1 See definition of adjusted EBITDA below.

"As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted our results in the second quarter of 2020. Many of our activities were curtailed to comply with Quebec government directives. Among other things, the health crisis and the measures to curb the spread of the virus caused a significant decline in advertising revenues; a large reduction in the sporting events broadcast by the "TVA Sports" specialty channel, including in particular postponement of the NHL playoffs to the third quarter; a reduction in the publication frequency of some periodicals; and the suspension of most of our content production activities. TVA Group has however continued to provide essential services throughout the crisis in order to inform in addition to entertain the population, and we have been gradually resuming most of our activities since the end of the quarter, while maintaining and adjusting internal measures to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and the public. While our teams are primed and ready to resume our activities, the reopening is still subject to factors that are limiting its scope and speed, including the implementation of social distancing measures that complicate or slow the production of certain types of content, the shaky resumption of sporting events, and the precarious situation of some of our advertisers," commented France Lauzière, President and CEO of TVA Group.

"TVA Group's total market share increased by 1.8 points1 to 42.3% in the second quarter of 2020. TVA Network grew its share by 0.2 points1 while the specialty channels posted a 1.6-point increase1 as a result of exceptional 5.1-point1 growth at "LCN," which peaked at a market share of 10.6%,1 strengthening its status as Quebec's most-watched specialty channel. The outstanding work of our employees during this unprecedented period allowed us to provide continuous news coverage and to continue producing original content to entertain our audiences. For example, we are very proud of the television event Une chance qu'on s'a, which paid tribute to Quebecers' efforts to fight COVID-19. It drew an average audience of more than 2.0 million viewers and raised more than $2 million to help seniors and victims of domestic violence," added France Lauzière.

"The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's financial results were significantly affected by the pandemic, forcing the suspension of film shoots, including a Disney production that was filming at our facilities, and delaying the start of a second major production scheduled for the second quarter. Postproduction activities have also been affected by the current situation, but most of the segment's other activities were maintained and helped mitigate the decline in profitability," continued the President of TVA Group.

"While the Magazines segment's operating revenues continued their decline in the second quarter of 2020, exacerbated by the current situation, our efforts yielded a 37.8% decrease in operating expenses and enabled the segment to continue making a positive contribution to the Corporation's operating results. This performance was made possible by the speed with which our people adjusted to the situation, temporarily curtailed the release of some titles and adjusted our content to address our readers' interests during the crisis. Protecting the strong brands that make TVA Group the largest publisher of French-language magazines in Quebec2 remains our key priority.

"The Production & Distribution segment, which includes the operations of the companies in the Incendo group, continues to make a positive contribution to the Corporation's financial results. In addition to diversifying our revenue streams and expanding our presence internationally, particularly in English-language markets, this segment positions us to take advantage of the anticipated demand for production of original content, which will have been boosted by the current crisis. We are already planning the resumption of the segment's activities, which we hope to be able to accelerate through co-productions with New Zealand that are set to begin soon.

"Once again, I sincerely thank all our employees in all our segments and all regions of Quebec. They have made it possible for us to continue informing and entertaining Quebecers, and they are the architects of our reopening," Ms. Lauzière concluded.

__________________________________ 1 Numeris – French Quebec, April 1 to June 30, 2020, Mo-Su, 2 a.m.–2 a.m., t2+ 2 Vividata, Spring 2020, Total Canada, 14+, January 1 to December 31, 2019

Update on the COVID-19 situation

The second quarter results must be viewed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented situation with major consequences for Canadians and indeed the global economy. As a provider of essential services, our priority is to continue our mission of informing and entertaining the public. We kept our continuous news services available to all on our various broadcasting platforms and provided free access to our "LCN" all-news specialty channel throughout the quarter. TVA Group has taken and will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its employees' health and safety by delivering services remotely whenever possible, applying physical distancing rules in the workplace, and implementing stringent health precautions at its facilities.

We expect the financial impacts of this crisis will continue to be felt in the coming quarters, including:

significant reduction in advertising revenues, which will inevitably affect the Broadcasting and Magazines segments;

increase in bad debts as a result of the precarious situation of some advertisers;

significant variability in our revenues and content costs related to live broadcasts of sporting events organized by professional leagues, as they resume their activities while cancelling some events and making significant changes to formats and broadcast schedules;

reduction in the publication frequency of some periodicals, which will affect revenues in the Magazines segment;

decline in the level of activity in the MELS segment and in the Production & Distribution segment resulting from a slow and complex resumption of our content production activities due to factors such as the need to comply with health precautions and physical distancing rules on the set, the closing of borders with some countries, and production insurance challenges.

On March 27, to adjust its cost structure to the lower volume of activities caused by the health crisis, the Corporation reduced the work assignments of approximately 25% of its workforce, who are now receiving benefits under the Corporation's assistance program to compensate for being placed on stand-by. During the health crisis, this program provides financial assistance in addition to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy or Canada Emergency Response Benefit programs. Many of the entities in the Corporation's various business segments qualified for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, enabling the Corporation to mitigate some of the impacts of the crisis.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the pandemic and its potential impacts, we are currently unable to predict the overall effect it will have on our operating and financial results. However, we believe that our current sound financial health, our strong balance sheet and the steps we have taken will enable us to continue to deliver positive cash flows.

TVA Group continues to take steps on a daily basis to implement the action plans needed to maintain business continuity and the pursuit of its long-term strategies. Our management team is working to ensure sound management of the current crisis and to plan a gradual resumption of the Corporation's activities, while following government directives.

Definition

Adjusted EBITDA

In its analysis of operating results, the Corporation defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and others, income taxes and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). It is not intended to be regarded as an alternative to other financial operating performance measures or to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is used by management and the Board of Directors to evaluate the Corporation's consolidated results and the results of its segments. This measure eliminates the significant level of impairment, depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and is unaffected by the capital structure or investment activities of the Corporation and its segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also relevant because it is a significant component of the Corporation's annual incentive compensation programs. The Corporation's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference call for investors

Forward-looking information disclaimer

The statements in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and are subject to important known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the conditional, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "propose," "will," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Certain factors that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations include seasonality, operational risks (including pricing actions by competitors and the risk of loss of key customers in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services and Production & Distribution segments), programming, content and production cost risks, credit risk, government regulation risks, government assistance risks, changes in economic conditions, fragmentation of the media landscape, risk related to the Corporation's ability to adapt to fast-paced technological change and to new delivery and storage methods, labour relation risks, and the risks related to public health emergencies, including COVID-19, as well as any emergency measures implemented by government.

Investors and others are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Corporation's public filings, available at www.sedar.com and www.groupetva.ca, including in particular the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the "Risk Factors" section in the Corporation's 2019 annual information form, as well as the update on risks and uncertainties in the Interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020.

The forward-looking statements in this news release reflect the Corporation's expectations as of July 30, 2020 and are subject to change after this date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by the applicable securities laws.

TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

The condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2020, with notes, and the interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, can be consulted on the Corporation's website at www.groupetva.ca.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per-share amounts)



Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019



















Revenues 2 $ 103,855 $ 145,955 $ 240,989 $ 280,096



















Purchases of goods and services 3

81,817

104,951

173,556

198,876 Employee costs 3

14,672

37,240

51,560

73,489 Depreciation and amortization



8,471

9,722

17,002

18,787 Financial expenses 4

665

1,047

1,335

2,004 Operational restructuring costs and others 5

1,802

1,477

2,104

4,645 Loss before tax recovery and share of income of associates



(3,572)

(8,482)

(4,568)

(17,705)



















Tax recovery



(666)

(2,245)

(693)

(4,637)



















Share of income of associates



(169)

(196)

(426)

(347) Net loss

$ (2,737) $ (6,041) $ (3,449) $ (12,721)



















Net (loss) income attributable to:

















Shareholders

$ (2,744) $ (6,224) $ (3,467) $ (12,939) Non-controlling interest



7

183

18

218







































Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to shareholders 7 c) $ (0.06) $ (0.14) $ (0.08) $ (0.30)

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30





2020

2019

2020

2019



















Net loss

$ (2,737) $ (6,041) $ (3,449) $ (12,721)



















Other comprehensive items that will not be reclassified to income:

















Defined benefit plans:

















Re-measurement loss (note 9)



(15,000)

–

(15,000)

– Deferred income taxes



4,000

–

4,000

–





(11,000)

–

(11,000)

–



















Comprehensive loss

$ (13,737) $ (6,041) $ (14,449) $ (12,721)



















Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:

















Shareholders

$ (13,744) $ (6,224) $ (14,467) $ (12,939) Non-controlling interest



7

183

18

218





















See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of equity (unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Equity attributable to shareholders Equity

attributable

to non-

controlling

nterest Total

equity

Capital

stock

(note 7) Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Accumula-

ted other

comprehen-

sive income

(loss) –

Defined

benefit

plans

























Balance as at December 31, 2018 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 59,406 $ 3,497 $ 966 $ 271,730 Net (loss) income

–

–

(12,939)

–

218

(12,721) Balance as at June 30, 2019

207,280

581

46,467

3,497

1,184

259,009 Net income

–

–

29,391

–

12

29,403 Other comprehensive income

–

–

–

1,777

–

1,777 Balance as at December 31, 2019

207,280

581

75,858

5,274

1,196

290,189 Net (loss) income

–

–

(3,467)

–

18

(3,449) Other comprehensive loss

–

–

–

(11,000)

–

(11,000) Balance as at June 30, 2020 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 72,391 $ (5,726) $ 1,214 $ 275,740

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019











Assets





















Current assets









Cash

$ 2,828 $ 3,383 Accounts receivable



147,185

160,552 Income taxes



5,664

2,508 Audiovisual content



72,770

88,422 Prepaid expenses



6,139

3,105





234,586

257,970 Non-current assets









Audiovisual content



54,457

54,678 Investments



10,993

10,598 Property, plant and equipment



167,294

175,653 Right-of-use assets



11,425

8,530 Intangible assets



26,342

29,311 Goodwill



23,703

23,703 Deferred income taxes



20,098

14,703





314,312

317,176 Total assets

$ 548,898 $ 575,146













Liabilities and equity





















Current liabilities









Bank overdraft

$ 5,874 $ – Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



98,778

103,945 Content rights payable



91,152

83,244 Deferred revenues



18,187

16,883 Current portion of lease liabilities



3,403

3,238 Income taxes



1,516

309 Short-term debt



3,962

44,846





222,872

252,465 Non-current liabilities









Lease liabilities



10,383

7,978 Other liabilities



33,887

18,076 Deferred income taxes



6,016

6,438





50,286

32,492 Equity









Capital stock 7

207,280

207,280 Contributed surplus



581

581 Retained earnings



72,391

75,858 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 9

(5,726)

5,274 Equity attributable to shareholders



274,526

288,993 Non-controlling interest



1,214

1,196





275,740

290,189 Contingencies 11







Total liabilities and equity

$ 548,898 $ 575,146

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows related to operating activities

















Net loss

$ (2,737) $ (6,041) $ (3,449) $ (12,721) Adjustments for:

















Depreciation and amortization



8,471

9,722

17,002

18,787 Share of income of associates



(169)

(196)

(426)

(347) Deferred income taxes



318

(506)

(1,817)

(573) Gain on disposal of an asset 5

(253)

–

(253)

– Others



(47)

22

(25)

(18)





5,583

3,001

11,032

5,128 Net change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities



22,960

14,684

33,089

7,714 Cash flows provided by operating activities



28,543

17,685

44,121

12,842 Cash flows related to investing activities

















Additions to property, plant and equipment



(1,965)

(3,069)

(6,788)

(6,951) Additions to intangible assets



(488)

(833)

(1,521)

(2,156) Business acquisitions 6

–

(11,036)

–

(34,505) Others



401

–

401

– Cash flows used in investing activities



(2,052)

(14,938)

(7,908)

(43,612) Cash flows related to financing activities

















Net change in bank overdraft



458

(4,219)

5,874

4,656 Net change in revolving credit facility



(26,134)

6,371

(40,866)

19,721 Repayment of term loan



–

(2,780)

–

(5,532) Repayment of lease liabilities



(867)

(1,129)

(1,723)

(2,232) Others



–

–

(53)

(105) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities



(26,543)

(1,757)

(36,768)

16,508 Net change in cash



(52)

990

(555)

(14,262) Cash at beginning of period



2,880

2,860

3,383

18,112 Cash at end of period

$ 2,828 $ 3,850 $ 2,828 $ 3,850 Interest and taxes reflected as operating activities

















Net interest paid

$ 304 $ 1,018 $ 1,011 $ 1,779 Net income taxes paid



44

1,117

3,073

2,773

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. TVA Group is a communications company engaged in broadcasting, film production & audiovisual services, international production & distribution of television content, and magazine publishing (note 10). The Corporation is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. ("Quebecor Media" or the "parent corporation") and the ultimate parent corporation is Quebecor Inc. ("Quebecor"). The Corporation's head office is located at 1600 de Maisonneuve Boulevard East, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Corporation's businesses experience significant seasonality due to, among other factors, seasonal advertising patterns, consumers' viewing, reading and listening habits, demand for production services from international and local producers, and demand for content from global broadcasters. Because the Corporation depends on the sale of advertising for a significant portion of its revenues, operating results are also sensitive to prevailing economic conditions, including changes in local, regional and national economic conditions, particularly as they may affect advertising spending.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on the economic environment in Canada and around the world. On March 13, 2020, the Quebec government imposed a series of special preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus, including the suspension of business activities deemed non-essential. Since then, the Quebec government has gradually announced the stages of its reopening plan, which will extend over a period of several months. The crisis curtailed the operations of many business partners in the first half of 2020 and led to a significant slowdown in some of the Corporation's segments. Among other impacts, the COVID-19 virus and the measures to curb its spread caused a significant decline in advertising revenues, a large reduction in the sporting events broadcast on the "TVA Sports" specialty channel, a reduction in the publication frequency of some periodicals and the suspension of most of our content production activities. The Corporation has however continued to provide essential services in order to inform in addition to entertain the population, while putting in place internal measures to safeguard the health and safety of its employees and the public. The Corporation is providing television viewers with continuous coverage of the crisis on TVA Network and the "LCN" specialty channel. Because of the slowdown in the economy, the Corporation reduced the work assignments of approximately 25% of its workforce. The affected employees are receiving benefits under the Corporation's assistance program to make up for being placed on stand-by. During the health crisis, this program provides financial assistance in addition to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy or Canada Emergency Response Benefit programs. Many of the business units in the Corporation's business segments qualified for the Emergency Wage Subsidy, and provisions for subsidies receivable were recorded in the second quarter of 2020 as a counterpart of a reduction in employee costs or as a remittance to employees who are receiving benefits under the Corporation's assistance program following the reduction of positions. Given the uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic, it is not possible to determine all its impacts with certainty at this time.

Accordingly, the results of operations for interim periods should not necessarily be considered indicative of full-year results.

1. Basis of presentation

These consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), except that they do not include all disclosures required under IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements. In particular, these consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and accordingly are condensed consolidated financial statements. These condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's 2019 annual consolidated financial statements, which describe the accounting policies used to prepare these condensed consolidated financial statements.

These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors on July 30, 2020.

Certain comparative figures for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 have been restated to conform to the presentation adopted for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020.

2. Revenues









Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Advertising services $ 42,729 $ 71,185 $ 104,845 $ 138,141 Royalties

34,637

35,279

71,030

69,048 Rental, postproduction and distribution services and other services rendered(1)

13,695

21,368

38,547

36,682 Product sales(2)

12,794

18,123

26,567

36,225

$ 103,855 $ 145,955 $ 240,989 $ 280,096





(1) Revenues from rental of soundstages, mobiles, equipment and rental space amounted to $2,705,000 and $12,226,000 during the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 respectively ($7,212,000 and $12,236,000 during the same periods of 2019). Service revenues also include the activities of the new Production & Distribution segment. (2) Revenues from product sales include newsstand and subscription sales of magazines and sales of audiovisual content.

3. Purchases of goods and services and employee costs

The main components of purchases of goods and services were as follows:









Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Purchases of goods and services:















Rights and audiovisual content costs(1) $ 62,779 $ 75,401 $ 127,778 $ 139,853 Printing and distribution

2,987

5,580

6,662

10,963 Services rendered by the parent corporation:















- Commissions on advertising sales

4,479

7,542

10,908

14,642 - Others

2,256

2,222

4,498

4,460 Building costs

3,646

4,238

7,744

8,817 Marketing, advertising and promotion

1,668

4,270

5,438

8,764 Others

4,002

5,698

10,528

11,377



81,817

104,951

173,556

198,876 Employee costs(2) $ 14,672 $ 37,240 $ 51,560 $ 73,489

$ 96,489 $ 142,191 $ 225,116 $ 272,365





(1) During the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation remeasured its audiovisual content asset, given the current pandemic and its impacts on the Corporation's operations. As a result of this remeasurement, the Corporation recorded a $28,056,000 audiovisual content charge for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. Despite this charge, rights and audiovisual content costs decreased by $12,622,000 and $12,075,000 by comparison with the respective three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019. Management will remeasure the value of the audiovisual content asset in the coming quarters as the situation develops. (2) For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, employee costs are presented net of the $14,544,000 the Corporation qualified for the Emergency Wage Subsidy for employees whose work assignments were maintained. This amount is presented in its entirety in accounts receivable as of June 30, 2020.

4. Financial expenses









Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Interest on short-term debt $ 181 $ 811 $ 615 $ 1,501 Amortization of financing costs

13

48

35

97 Interest on lease liabilities

139

175

282

344 Interest expense on net defined benefit liability

67

96

162

209 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

150

(45)

24

(39) Others

115

(38)

217

(108)

$ 665 $ 1,047 $ 1,335 $ 2,004

5. Operational restructuring costs and others









Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Operational restructuring costs $ 2,097 $ 1,496 $ 2,250 $ 2,896 Others

(295)

(19)

(146)

1,749

$ 1,802 $ 1,477 $ 2,104 $ 4,645

Operational restructuring costs

For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Corporation recorded a net charge resulting from the rationalization of operating activities in connection with the reduction of positions and the implementation of cost-reduction measures which the segment breakdown is as follows:









Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Broadcasting $ 1,415 $ 834 $ 1,439 $ 1,147 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

682

108

682

111 Magazines

–

554

129

1,638

$ 2,097 $ 1,496 $ 2,250 $ 2,896

Others

During the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, the Corporation recognized a $253,000 gain on disposal of an asset, for proceeds on disposal of $310,000.

During the first six months of 2020, the Corporation recorded a $194,000 charge in respect of business acquisitions, compared with $1,865,000 in the same period of 2019. The 2019 charge included a $1,794,000 obligation to invest in the broadcasting system, in connection with the acquisition of the companies in the Serdy Média inc. and Serdy Vidéo inc. groups (note 6).

6. Business acquisitions

(a) Serdy

On February 13, 2019, the Corporation acquired the shares of the companies in the Serdy Média inc. and Serdy Vidéo inc. groups, including the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels, for a total purchase price of $25,604,000, including a $1,604,000 adjustment upon a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties, less $519,000 in acquired cash. On the acquisition date, the Corporation paid $24,000,000, which was the agreed purchase price before an adjustment upon a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties, less preliminary acquired cash in the amount of $531,000.

The acquisition is consistent with the Corporation's strategic objective of enhancing its array of television content for its viewers and advertisers. The goodwill associated with the acquisition arises mainly from the quality of the content and the expected synergies.

As a condition of approval of the transaction, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission required the Corporation to make investments with tangible benefits in the order of $1,794,000, specifically investments in the Canadian broadcasting system to support French-language productions. This obligation was recognized in operational restructuring costs and others as an acquisition cost.

Allocation of the purchase price was finalized during the fourth quarter of 2019.

(b) Incendo

On April 1, 2019, the Corporation closed an agreement reached on February 22, 2019 to acquire the shares of the companies in the Incendo group for a cash consideration of $10,392,000 (net of $859,000 in acquired cash and a $644,000 reimbursement due to an adjustment based on a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties) and a balance payable at fair value of $6,818,000 on the acquisition date. The purchase price is also subject to adjustments related to the achievement of financial conditions in the three years following the acquisition date. The contingent consideration was set at $1,739,000 on that date, according to the discounted future cash flows of the future contingent adjustments. The discounted future value is determined according to significant inputs not based on observable market data, assumptions and a range of probabilities for the achievement of financial conditions. On the acquisition date, the Corporation paid $11,036,000, which was the agreed purchase price before an adjustment upon a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties, less acquired cash in the amount of $859,000.

This acquisition is in keeping with the Corporation's strategy of diversifying its revenue streams and expanding its international footprint, especially in English-language markets. The goodwill associated with this acquisition arises primarily from the organization's expertise and expected future growth.

Allocation of the purchase price was finalized during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The final breakdown of the fair value of assets and liabilities related to these acquisitions is as follows:



















Serdy

Incendo

Total













Non-cash assets acquired











Current assets $ 11,997 $ 14,004 $ 26,001 Non-current audiovisual content

3,893

4,191

8,084 Property, plant and equipment

1,720

156

1,876 Intangible assets

8,661

12,575

21,236 Right-of-use assets

1,469

249

1,718 Deferred income taxes

241

–

241 Goodwill(1)

4,813

9,788

14,601



32,794

40,963

73,757 Liabilities assumed











Current liabilities

5,404

17,390

22,794 Lease liabilities

1,469

249

1,718 Deferred income taxes

–

4,375

4,375



6,873

22,014

28,887 Net assets acquired at fair value $ 25,921 $ 18,949 $ 44,870













Consideration











Cash $ 25,085 $ 10,392 $ 35,477 Amounts payable and contingent consideration(2)

–

8,557

8,557 Investment in Canal Évasion inc., 8.3% owned by the Corporation

836

–

836

$ 25,921 $ 18,949 $ 44,870















(1) Goodwill is not tax deductible. (2) The current portion of the amounts payable and of the contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of the Incendo group is presented under "Accounts payable and accrued liabilities," while the long-term portion is presented under "Other liabilities" on the consolidated balance sheets.

7. Capital stock

(a) Authorized capital stock

An unlimited number of Class A Common Shares, participating, voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of Class B Shares, participating, non-voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of Preferred Shares, non-participating, non-voting, with a par value of $10 each, issuable in series.

(b) Issued and outstanding capital stock









June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019









4,320,000 Class A common shares $ 72 $ 72 38,885,535 Class B shares

207,208

207,208

$ 207,280 $ 207,280

(c) Loss per share attributable to shareholders

The following table shows the computation of loss per basic and diluted share attributable to shareholders:









Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (2,744) $ (6,224) $ (3,467) $ (12,939)

















Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding

43,205,535

43,205,535

43,205,535

43,205,535

















Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to shareholders $ (0.06) $ (0.14) $ (0.08) $ (0.30)

The loss per diluted share calculation does not take into consideration the potential dilutive effect of stock options of the Corporation, because their impact is non-dilutive.

8. Stock-based compensation and other stock-based payments

(a) Class B stock option plan for officers







Six-month period ended

June 30, 2020

Number Weighted

average

exercise price







Balance as at December 31, 2019 515,000 $ 2.43 Cancelled (10,000)

2.16 Balance as at June 30, 2020 505,000 $ 2.43

Of the options outstanding as at June 30, 2020, 35,000 Corporation Class B stock options could be exercised at an average price of $6.85.

(b) Quebecor Media stock option plan







Six-month period ended

June 30, 2020

Number Weighted

average

exercise price







Balance as at December 31, 2019 31,600 $ 69.19 Exercised (18,800)

68.37 Balance as at June 30, 2020 12,800 $ 70.39

Of the options outstanding as at June 30, 2020, 12,800 Quebecor Media stock options could be exercised at an average price of $70.39.

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, 16,000 Quebecor Media stock options were exercised for a cash consideration of $876,000 (during the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, 19,600 stock options were exercised for a cash consideration of $739,000).

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, 18,800 Quebecor Media stock options were exercised for a cash consideration of $1,002,000 (during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, 20,600 stock options were exercised for a cash consideration of $782,000).



(c) Quebecor stock option plan







Six-month period ended

June 30, 2020

Number Weighted

average

exercise price







Balance as at December 31, 2019 420,500 $ 28.82 Cancelled (20,000)

26.52 Balance as at June 30, 2020 400,500 $ 28.93

Of the options outstanding as at June 30, 2020, no Quebecor Media stock options could be exercised.

(d) Deferred stock unit ("DSU") and performance stock unit ("PSU") plans

TVA Group has a DSU plan and a PSU plan for some management employees based on TVA Group Class B Non-Voting Shares ("TVA Group Class B Shares"). Quebecor also has DSU and PSU plans for its employees and those of its subsidiaries, based on, among other things, Quebecor Class B Shares. Under these plans, the DSUs vest over six years and will be redeemed for cash only upon the participant's retirement or cessation of employment, as the case may be. The PSUs vest over three years and will be redeemed for cash at the end of that period, subject to achievement of financial targets. Under the TVA Group plan, holders of DSUs and PSUs are entitled to take dividends on TVA Group Class B Shares in the form of additional units. Under the Quebecor plan, holders of DSUs and PSUs are entitled to receive dividends on Quebecor Class B Shares in the form of additional units.

The following table shows changes in outstanding DSUs and PSUs during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020:







Outstanding units

Corporation stock units Quebecor stock units

DSU PSU DSU PSU









Balance as at December 31, 2019 177,256 131,129 29,150 16,148 Granted – – 356 – Cancelled (20,692) – (4,322) – Redeemed – (131,129) – (16,148) Balance as at June 30, 2020 156,564 – 25,184 –

(e) Deferred stock unit ("DSU") plan for directors

As of June 30, 2020, the total number of DSUs outstanding under this plan was 334,056 (300,088 as of December 31, 2019).

(f) Stock-based compensation expense

During the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, reversals of compensation expense in the amounts of $97,000 and $114,000 respectively were recorded in respect of all stock-based compensation plans (compensation expense of $653,000 and $1,168,000 in the same periods of 2019).

9. Pension plans and post-retirement benefits

The loss on remeasurement of defined benefit plans recognized on the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 mainly reflects the decrease in the discount rate since December 31, 2019.

10. Segmented information

Management made changes to the Corporation's management structure at the beginning of the year. As a result of those changes, the custom publishing, commercial print production and premedia services previously provided by the Magazines segment were combined with the Broadcasting segment's existing commercial production activities. Financial information for comparative periods has been restated to take into account the new presentation.

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation reorganized its business segments to better reflect changes in its operations and management structure following the acquisition of the companies in the Incendo group on April 1, 2019 (note 6). Accordingly, the new Production & Distribution segment was created.

As well, since February 13, 2019, following the acquisition of the companies in the Serdy Média inc. and Serdy Vidéo inc. groups (note 6), the activities of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" specialty services have been included in the Broadcasting segment's results, while postproduction activities have been included in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's results.

The Corporation's operations now consist of the following segments:

The Broadcasting segment , which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services;

, which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services; The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment , which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc. provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video, postproduction and visual effects;

, which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc. provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video, postproduction and visual effects; The Magazines segment , which through its subsidiaries, notably TVA Publications Inc. and Les Publications Charron & Cie inc., publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating, and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands;

, which through its subsidiaries, notably TVA Publications Inc. and Les Publications Charron & Cie inc., publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating, and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands; The Production & Distribution segment, which through the companies in the Incendo group produces and distributes television shows, movies and television series for the world market.









Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenues















Broadcasting $ 86,767 $ 116,464 $ 194,828 $ 226,204 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

7,460

14,248

25,442

27,201 Magazines

10,037

15,523

20,330

30,181 Production & Distribution

2,869

3,479

7,622

3,479 Intersegment items

(3,278)

(3,759)

(7,233)

(6,969)



103,855

145,955

240,989

280,096 Adjusted EBITDA (Negative adjusted EBITDA)(1)















Broadcasting

3,470

(1,606)

7,299

874 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

507

1,837

3,679

1,943 Magazines

2,890

3,211

3,554

4,592 Production & Distribution

428

322

1,095

322 Intersegment items

71

–

246

–



7,366

3,764

15,873

7,731 Depreciation and amortization

8,471

9,722

17,002

18,787 Financial expenses

665

1,047

1,335

2,004 Operational restructuring costs and others

1,802

1,477

2,104

4,645 Loss before tax recovery and share of income of associates $ (3,572) $ (8,482) $ (4,568) $ (17,705)

The above-noted intersegment items represent the elimination of normal course business transactions between the Corporation's business segments.

(1) The Chief Executive Officer uses adjusted EBITDA as a measure of financial performance for assessing the performance of each of the Corporation's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and others, income taxes and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with IFRS.

11. Contingencies

Lawsuits were brought by and against the Corporation, and against Quebecor and some of its subsidiaries, in connection with business disputes with a cable operator. At this stage in the proceedings, management of the Corporation does not expect their outcome to have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's results or on its financial position.

